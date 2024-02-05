Sunak wishes King ‘speedy recovery’ as well wishes pour in from politicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak wishes King ‘speedy recovery’ as well wishes pour in from politicians

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has wished the King a ‘full and speedy recovery’ (Chris Jackson/PA)

Well wishes for the King have poured in from across the political spectrum after Buckingham Palace announced he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Charles has begun a schedule of regular treatments and has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey posted: “The Liberal Democrats join the rest of the nation in wishing a full and quick recovery to His Majesty.”

The King was also praised for making his diagnosis public.

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins wrote on X: “My thoughts are with King Charles and the whole Royal Family.

“His decision to share his diagnosis to assist public understanding for all those affected by cancer is commendable.

“Wishing His Majesty the very best and look forward to seeing him resume his public duties.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who received treatment for kidney cancer in 2021, said: “One in two of us will develop cancer during our lives, but millions more are affected when someone they love is diagnosed with cancer.

“Sending best wishes to His Majesty for his treatment and to his family as they support him throughout.”

Ukraine Recovery Conference
The King with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Aaron Chown/PA)

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

“Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we’d all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight’s news.”

Mr Sunak’s immediate predecessors in No 10, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, also sent their best wishes to the King, with Mr Johnson saying: “The whole country will be rooting for the King today.”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also sent get-well wishes.

The Palace said the disease was found while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate, but that it is not prostate cancer.