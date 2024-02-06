Number of Scots waiting four hours in A&E second highest on record – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of Scots waiting four hours in A&E second highest on record – figures

By Press Association
Waiting times in December were the second worst on record (Alamy/PA)
The number of Scots waiting longer than the target time in accident and emergency was the second highest on record, figures for December have revealed.

Of the 123,490 patients who sought help at A&E in the final month of 2023, 42,442 had to wait more than four hours to be either admitted, transferred or discharged.

Only the total from December 2022 is higher than that, Public Health Scotland data showed.

Over the course of December 2023, 65.6% of patients in Scotland’s A&E departments were admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time of four hours – with this continuing to be well below the 95% target set by the Scottish Government.

There were 15,107 patients who spent eight hours or more in A&E – this representing 12.5% of cases.

More than one in 20 patients (5.3%) was in A&E for 12 hours or more, the figures showed, a total of 6,467 people.

Meanwhile, weekly figures covering the last full week of January showed 62.7% of patients were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target – this being an improvement from the 61.9% recorded the previous week, but below the 65.9% weekly average for 2023.

Of the  25,099 people who sought help at A&E, 15,741 were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hors.

However, 3,689 patients (14.7%) were in A&E for more than eight hours, with 1,768 patients (7%) there for at least half a day.

Commenting on the figures, Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Emergency Departments across the country are continuing to deal with heightened winter pressure, with similar demand being felt right throughout the rest of the UK.

“We recognise waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“Hospital bed occupancy is having a major factor on performance. Our delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace to help tackle this and deliver actions we know work to reduce delays.

“This includes early planning, deployment of multi-agency teams and involvement of the patient, their family and carers.”