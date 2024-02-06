Police officer numbers in Scotland reach lowest level since 2008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Police officer numbers in Scotland reach lowest level since 2008

By Press Association
The number of police officers in Scotland has fallen to its lowest total since 2008, figures show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf has been challenged to “step up” and protect policing in Scotland after the number of officers reaches its lowest level for more than 15 years.

The Scottish Tories issued the challenge in the wake of figures from the Scottish Government which showed that as of December 31 2023 Police Scotland had 16,363 full-time equivalent (FTE) officers.

That total is 250 down from the end of September last year, and is 282 fewer than it was at the end of 2022.

  • Quarter 1 2023 - 16,615 FTE officers
  • Quarter 2 2023 - 16,600 FTE officers
  • Quarter 3 2023 - 16,613 FTE officers
  • Quarter 4 2023 - 16,363 FTE officers

Police numbers are now at the lowest they have been since the second quarter of 2008, when there were 16,339 FTE officers across Scotland.

But with the SNP having pledged to increase officer numbers by 1,000 in the 2007 election campaign, numbers  rose to more than 17,000 during the first three months of 2009, and did not fall below this until the first quarter of 2022.

The Conservatives hit out at the Scottish Government after the fall in police numbers, accusing ministers of a “failure to protect officer numbers”, with party justice spokesperson Russell Findlay calling on the First Minister to act.

Mr Findlay said: “Scotland’s hard-working police officers and crime-scarred communities are paying the price for the neglectful SNP Government’s failure to protect officer numbers.

“Fewer police on our streets puts communities at increased risk from crime and heaps more pressure on officers who feel undervalued and unsupported.

“Humza Yousaf must step up to protect our police force.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance however stressed Scotland has a higher number of officers per person than forces south of the border.

Ms Constance said: “Despite deeply challenging financial circumstances, our budget for next year includes record police funding of £1.55 billion – an increase of £92.7 million.

“The chief constable (Jo Farrell) has confirmed that this investment will enable Police Scotland to restart recruitment before the end of next month.

“Scotland continues to have more police officers per head of population than England and Wales and recorded crime is at one of the lowest levels seen since 1974.”