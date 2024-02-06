MPs call for Government to give certainty to Ukrainians and extend asylum scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs call for Government to give certainty to Ukrainians and extend asylum scheme

By Press Association
MPs called for an extension to the homes for Ukraine scheme (Peter Byrne/PA)
MPs have called for the Government to give greater certainty to Ukrainians living in Britain and extend the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

In an emotional contribution, Conservative MP Duncan Baker pleaded with the minister to “help these people until the end”.

Mr Baker, who is hosting Anna Kolomiichuk and her son Sviatik, said the Government owed it to Ukrainians to continue the scheme because they already have enough problems to deal with.

Legal migration minister Tom Pursglove said Ukrainians will be informed of all options available to them at least 12 months before their visas expire.

Conservative MP Duncan Baker
Speaking in Westminster Hall, Norfolk North MP Mr Baker said: “What pains me the most about this whole war – and of course there are many, many things we find so painful – is that it shouldn’t be me who is teaching a little boy to ride his bicycle, it shouldn’t be me taking him to school for the first day, it shouldn’t be me taking him fishing, and it it shouldn’t be me that on Christmas day when he gets a football, says: ‘Will you play with me?’ It should be his father.

“So, if there’s one thing that this Government can do, it’s to damn well help these people until the end.

“We owe it to them, we owe it to a nation to carry on, because these people have problems of their own to deal with – the trauma of being separated from your own family for this length of time.

“They don’t need any more worry about: ‘Is the British Government going to send them back home when it’s not safe?’ – and it isn’t safe.”

He added: “In February 2023, when I stood on the side of a road in Lviv, because that was the safest part to go to, I made a promise to Sviatik’s father.

“I said: ‘I’ll look after your boy, until it’s time to come home.’ Please, don’t break that promise.”

Mr Pursglove said the Government was “actively working” through the issue, adding: “All Ukrainians in the UK, under the Ukraine schemes, will be informed of the options available to them well in advance of their visas expiring.”

He continued: “We are committed to letting everybody know at least 12 months ahead of what the future holds in terms of the arrangements for any extension of these visas.”

During the debate on the potential merits for extending the Homes for Ukraine scheme, Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham called for the Government to give greater certainty to Ukrainian students.

Ms Latham said: “The Government cannot stand in their way by uncertainty of the future of their education. Our country has done so much to support the continuing education of Ukrainians by the UK.”

She added: “If we strongly believe that Ukraine will come out of the war victorious, then it makes sense to invest in the future of their country by educating their future citizens whilst they’re over here in our care.

“It would be a shame to fail the Ukrainian nation at this final hurdle.”

Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham
Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham called for the Government to give greater certainty to Ukrainian students (Richard Townshend/PA Images)

Ms Latham also said the Government should minimise the threat of homelessness for Ukrainians when the scheme comes to an end.

On education, Mr Pursglove said: “I recognise the concern of Ukrainians who have started a university course around whether or not they’ll be able to complete it.

“We of course want bright and motivated students across our schools and universities to continue their hard work, focusing on their education.

“That’s why, where a person’s Ukraine scheme leave expires during their course and they’re granted further leave to remain under one of the standard immigration routes, they will continue to be eligible to access student support in order to complete their studies.

“We would expect that providers will set their fees for such students accordingly.”

On homelessness, Mr Pursglove said councils across the UK had been provided £1.1 billion to house Ukrainians.

He added: “For those unable to find new accommodation, we have re-matching services available to help Ukrainians who have moved out of their sponsor accommodation, to find a new sponsor.”