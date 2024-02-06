Drugs minister quits and reveals she is being treated for post-traumatic stress

Scotland’s drugs minister has announced she is quitting the job as she revealed she is being treated for post-traumatic stress.

Elena Whitham told First Minister Humza Yousaf she is stepping down as drugs and alcohol policy minister to help with her wellbeing.

She said the job, and her previous role in the Scottish Government as community safety minister, had been the “greatest honour”, as she tendered her resignation for health reasons.

In her letter to the First Minister, Ms Whitham, a former women’s aid worker, said: “Over the last year I experienced a series of events leading to post-traumatic stress which has impacted my wellbeing greatly and for which I am receiving treatment.

“I have sought to undertake my role in your Government diligently and with the passion and focus that it requires.

“Sadly, after much soul searching, it is apparent to me that I must regrettably resign from my ministerial role so that I am able to look after my wellbeing and ensure my constituents of Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley continue to be represented assiduously.”

Ms Whitham joined the Scottish Government in November 2022, taking over as community safety minister when Ash Regan quit the post so she could vote against controversial gender recognition reforms at Holyrood.

Humza Yousaf appointed Ms Whitham as alcohol and drugs policy minister after taking over as First Minister in March 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)

A reshuffle after Mr Yousaf took over as First Minister in March 2023 then saw her become drugs and alcohol policy minister.

Mr Yousaf thanked her for her efforts to tackle drug and alcohol deaths in Scotland.

The First Minister said he was “greatly saddened” that personal ill health meant Ms Whitham could not “continue to give the role the focus that you would wish to”.

He told her: “I wanted you to be aware of how greatly I have valued your efforts to tackle alcohol and drug-related deaths – not least the work to take forward proposals for reviewing drug laws.”

Praising her “dedication” in her previous community safety post, the First Minister added: “I believe our Government has been enriched by your efforts and the experience that you have brought into public life.”

A new drugs and alcohol minister will be appointed in due course, the Scottish Government said.