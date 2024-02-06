Drugs minister quits and reveals she is being treated for post-traumatic stress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Drugs minister quits and reveals she is being treated for post-traumatic stress

By Press Association
Elena Whitham has resigned from the post of drugs and alcohol policy minister in the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Elena Whitham has resigned from the post of drugs and alcohol policy minister in the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s drugs minister has announced she is quitting the job as she revealed she is being treated for post-traumatic stress.

Elena Whitham told First Minister Humza Yousaf she is stepping down as drugs and alcohol policy minister to help with her wellbeing.

She said the job, and her previous role in the Scottish Government as community safety minister, had been the “greatest honour”, as she tendered her resignation for health reasons.

In her letter to the First Minister, Ms Whitham, a former women’s aid worker, said: “Over the last year I experienced a series of events leading to post-traumatic stress which has impacted my wellbeing greatly and for which I am receiving treatment.

“I have sought to undertake my role in your Government diligently and with the passion and focus that it requires.

“Sadly, after much soul searching, it is apparent to me that I must regrettably resign from my ministerial role so that I am able to look after my wellbeing and ensure my constituents of Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley continue to be represented assiduously.”

Ms Whitham joined the Scottish Government in November 2022, taking over as community safety minister when Ash Regan quit the post so she could vote against controversial gender recognition reforms at Holyrood.

Humza Yousaf appointed Ms Whitham as alcohol and drugs policy minister after taking over as First Minister in March 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)

A reshuffle after Mr Yousaf took over as First Minister in March 2023 then saw her become drugs and alcohol policy minister.

Mr Yousaf thanked her for her efforts to tackle drug and alcohol deaths in Scotland.

The First Minister said he was “greatly saddened” that personal ill health meant Ms Whitham could not “continue to give the role the focus that you would wish to”.

He told her: “I wanted you to be aware of how greatly I have valued your efforts to tackle alcohol and drug-related deaths – not least the work to take forward proposals for reviewing drug laws.”

Praising her “dedication” in her previous community safety post, the First Minister added: “I believe our Government has been enriched by your efforts and the experience that you have brought into public life.”

A new drugs and alcohol minister will be appointed in due course, the Scottish Government said.