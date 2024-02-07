New funding for computer chips ‘to boost AI and net zero tech advances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New funding for computer chips ‘to boost AI and net zero tech advances’

By Press Association
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has announced more than £25m in new funding for British scientists working on computer chips that could power AI and tech advances to help the UK reach net zero (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £25 million in new funding has been unveiled for British scientists working on computer chips that could power advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and tech to help the UK reach net zero.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has announced the new cash injection to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the department’s creation.

It will see research centres in Southampton and Bristol given £11 million each to aid scientists in their work on computer chips, including semiconductors, which are a key component in nearly every electrical device in the world, from mobile phones to medical equipment.

The increasing global reliance on technology has seen semiconductors become recognised as an area of global strategic significance.

Currently, the semiconductor production sector is dominated by Taiwan.

DSIT said the new investment will help convert UK-based scientific findings into business realities by supporting promising research and projects, and giving researchers access to state-of-the-art technology for testing prototypes.

Minister for tech and the digital economy Saqib Bhatti said: “This investment marks a crucial step in advancing our ambitions for the semiconductor industry, with these centres helping bring new technologies to market in areas like net zero and AI, rooting them right here in the UK.

“Just nine months into delivering on the National Semiconductor Strategy, we’re already making rapid progress towards our goals.

“This isn’t just about fostering growth and creating high-skilled jobs, it’s about positioning the UK as a hub of global innovation, setting the stage for breakthroughs that have worldwide impact.”

Elsewhere, an additional £4.8 million of funding has been pledged for 11 semiconductor skills projects around the country, with the aim of raising awareness of the semiconductor industry and addressing skills gaps in the UK workforce.

The latest investment is part of the Government’s £1 billion National Semiconductor Strategy, a 20-year plan to grow the UK’s semiconductor sector.