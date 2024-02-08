MSP launches consultation on greyhound racing ban

A Scottish Green MSP is launching a consultation on banning greyhound racing in Scotland, with two former racing dogs joining him at Holyrood.

Greyhounds Bluesy and Bob will feature at Mark Ruskell’s launch event on Thursday.

Mr Ruskell aims to bring forward a member’s Bill which would outlaw the holding of greyhound races in Scotland on animal welfare grounds.

Just one greyhound track remains in Scotland, at Thornton in Fife, and its owner insists the dogs which race there are well treated.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain says a ban would end up driving the sport underground.

Mr Ruskell said it is time to ban the sport (Euan Cherry/PA)

Mr Ruskell is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in his consultation.

He said: “Greyhound racing is a cruel gambling-led sport. There is nothing safe about forcing dogs to run around an oval track at 40mph. It is wrong, and it must be stopped.

“The industry has shown that it cannot be trusted to regulate itself, with hundreds of greyhounds dying or being injured every year.

“The way that we treat vulnerable, voiceless animals is a mark of our values and who we are as a nation.

“The Scottish Parliament has already taken action to ban the use of wild animals in circuses. It’s time we stopped greyhound racing.

“With only one racetrack left in Scotland, there has never been a better time to put paws before profit and end track races.”