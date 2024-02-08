MP diagnosed with cancer tells King ‘it’s not the end of the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP diagnosed with cancer tells King ‘it’s not the end of the world’

By Press Association
Labour MP Barry Sheerman said he wanted to send the King the ‘good news’ about advances in cancer treatments (Joe Gammie/PA)
An MP diagnosed with cancer has reassured the King medical advances mean “it isn’t the end of the world”.

Barry Sheerman said he was diagnosed with cancer “just after the last election” and initially thought “it was the end of the world”.

But the 83-year-old MP said he has had an “active life” since then, and wanted to send the King the “good news” about advances in treatments.

Mr Sheerman was speaking in the House of Commons during a session of questions related to the business of the House.

The Labour MP for Huddersfield announced in December 2021 that he will be standing down at the next election – which is due before the end of January 2025.

He told the Commons on Thursday: “When I first received my diagnosis for cancer just after the last election, I thought it was the end of the world and I would not be able to carry on with my job of representing the people of Huddersfield, and doing all the stuff that I love about being an active parliamentarian.”

But he said cancer treatment has “changed dramatically”.

He said: “The whole world for someone who is diagnosed with cancer is much brighter than it was. And I suppose in a way I want to send a message to His Majesty that it isn’t the end of the world.

“I have had a very active life since that diagnosis. I can still make myself a real pain … to the Speaker and the rest of my colleagues in the House of Commons.”

He called for a parliamentary debate on the improvements in treatments, saying: “Things have changed, let’s take a little bit of good news to His Majesty.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt thanked Mr Sheerman for such a “positive and thoughtful message” for the King and all Britons diagnosed with cancer.

She added: “There is a huge amount to celebrate through treatments, through the amazing research base that we have here, and also our fantastic third sector organisations.”

