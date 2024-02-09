Ross to unveil Tory plans to deliver 1,000 extra GPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ross to unveil Tory plans to deliver 1,000 extra GPs

By Press Association
The Tories plan a patient guarantee of seeing a family doctor within a week (PA)
The Tories plan a patient guarantee of seeing a family doctor within a week (PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is set to unveil how his party will deliver 1,000 more GPs to save Scotland’s NHS from “breaking point”.

The plans will be set out as a key proposal in the party’s policy paper on health on Friday.

Under the plans, patients will be given a guarantee of seeing a family doctor within a week by raising the proportion of NHS funding going to GP services by 12%.

The patient guarantee will also sanction health boards which exceed maximum waiting times for certain procedures.

Additional proposals include banning the closure of any NHS facility unless its replacement has been confirmed.

Douglas Ross
Douglas Ross will say the NHS in Scotland is in ‘permanent crisis’ (PA)

Mr Ross is set to reveal the plans alongside the party’s health spokesman, GP Dr Sandesh Gulhane.

The Tory leader is expected to accuse First Minister Humza Yousaf and former health secretary Michael Matheson of presiding over a “permanent crisis” in the NHS.

Mr Matheson resigned from the post on Thursday.

The Scottish Government currently aims to increase the number of GPs by at least 800 by 2028.

Mr Ross will say: “We can all see the cracks in a system that is well past breaking point.

“Despite the best efforts of hardworking staff, one in seven Scots – over 800,000 people – are on an NHS waiting list.

Michael Matheson
Michael Matheson resigned as health secretary on Thursday amid the row over his iPad roaming charges (PA)

“Performance in A&E, cancer, mental health and delayed discharge have all hit record lows in recent years, and more staff are now leaving the service than joining it.

“Our health service is in permanent crisis. Yet the SNP Government offer no vision to turn around the NHS’s fortunes.

“Humza Yousaf is the architect of a flimsy recovery plan that has seen standards fall across our health service since the Covid pandemic – and not get any better.”

Mr Ross is expected to say that 86 local health facilities have closed since 2012 in favour of increased centralisation.

He said his party would “make unacceptable waits just to see your GP a thing of the past”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to increasing the number of GPs in Scotland and will invest over £1.2 billion in General Medical Services in 2023-24 to ensure more people get the right care in the right place at the right time.

“Scotland has a higher number of GPs per head than the rest of the UK, and a record 1,200 trainee GPs coming through the training system in Scotland.”

The Government added: “In the face of UK Government austerity, we are providing over £14.2 billion for NHS boards in 2024-25 to support services – a real-terms increase of almost 3%. Despite this significant investment, NHS boards, like other public services, are under unprecedented pressure as a result of inflation, Brexit and Covid and we are continuing to work with each board to recover and reform services and address the financial challenge this year and beyond.”

More from The Courier