Ministers call in plans for golf course on protected land

Scottish ministers will make the final decision on whether a golf course can be built on protected land in the Highlands.

The Scottish Government confirmed it has called in the decision to grant planning approval for the proposed Coul Links course north of Dornoch.

Highland Council last year gave planning permission to Communities for Coul for the project, even though the land has been designated as part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Communities for Coul says the site has become “so degraded that it needs the very best in 21st century conservation to restore and protect it”.

It added that having the course on “about 0.1%” of the SSSI would generate enough cash to restore and protect the whole area.

Scottish ministers refused to grant permission for a golf course on the same site in 2020.

Green Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess said the decision to call in this latest application is a “crucial decision for local wildlife and a big step towards protecting our iconic landscapes and nature”.

She was part of a 4,500-strong petition calling for ministers to review the council’s decision to grant planning permission.

Ms Burgess said: “Coul Links is a critically important site and should be celebrated and enhanced, not smothered with a golf course.

“The proposed development would be an act of environmental vandalism and would have a terrible impact on the rare species who depend on the specific habitat to live.

“That’s why it has been so firmly opposed by so many local people, conservation groups and wildlife champions.

Communities for Coul director Gordon Sutherland said it is “understandably disappointed” by the Scottish Government’s decision.

But he added: “We welcome the opportunity it gives us to formally address the environmental and economic benefits of our application and to correct the misinformation surrounding it.

“Communities for Coul is made up solely of local people, who have the unequivocal support of local communities.

“We hope that local democracy is respected and the Scottish Government allows fully informed, elected local representatives to decide what is best for the area.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government received a notification following the Highland Council’s decision to approve the application for a golf course at Coul Links.

“After giving full and proper consideration to the proposal, Scottish ministers decided to call in the application for their own determination.

“A reporter will now be appointed to examine these proposals and prepare a report and recommendation for Scottish ministers who will make the final decision on this planning application.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the merits of the proposed development at this stage.”