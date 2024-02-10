MP tells of homophobic death threat and self-doubt before suicide attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP tells of homophobic death threat and self-doubt before suicide attempt

By Press Association
Elliot Colburn recently opened up to MPs about his 2021 suicide attempt (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
An MP who recently shared his experience of a suicide attempt in the House of Commons has revealed he received a homophobic death threat in the months before.

Elliot Colburn, the Conservative MP for Carshalton and Wallington, opened up about the self-doubt that plagued him during his 2021 ordeal.

In an interview with the Times, the 31-year-old said: “I became very irritable with people. I shut myself away.

“The thing that I was telling myself, which was that I was on my own and no one wanted to be around me, I was making happen.”

He had recently been sent a letter threatening his life which “brought in Jed”, his partner at the time.

Mr Colburn said that while MPs are increasingly getting such threats and “accept it”, “you don’t accept it on behalf of other people”.

One day in December, he got up “feeling as bad as I’ve felt for the last few months”, adding “there was something about that day which was so gloomy”.

The thought that “no one wants me here” preoccupied him at a constituency event, and he went to his mother’s home early.

After lying in bed for hours overwhelmed by negative thoughts, “something snapped” and he “wrote a note saying sorry”.

Mr Colburn continued: “And then did something very stupid and completely broke down. It didn’t work. I made such a ruckus that my mum and one of my brothers came upstairs to find out what all the noise was about.

“They saw what I tried to do and the rest of the family were called, an ambulance was called, and then I went into hospital.”

He received specialist psychological treatment at Springfield Hospital for several days and was given antidepressants “as strong as you can have”, followed by daily visits from NHS psychiatric professionals.

His brother told the Tory whip he would not be coming to work, with Mr Colburn saying that “those two worlds colliding was odd”.

His recovery “wasn’t a straight line”, Mr Colburn added, but said he began gradually returning to work after more help.

He said he was “well looked after”, but realised many other struggle to receive mental health support and wanted to share his experience to show others considering taking their life that “help is out there”.

There was also a personal motivation: “That day was so horrible that the fear of feeling that way almost puts a fire in me to never get back to that point.”

He only decided to tell his story at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions that morning, telling the newspaper: “I was probably more nervous than in my maiden speech.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer afterwards told him it was “very brave” and would hopefully “make a difference”, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been caught off-guard.

Mr Colburn said: “He did say to me privately afterwards, ‘Oh my gosh, I was a bit blindsided, I didn’t know how I should respond’. Bless him.”

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins and a mental health minister have since approached him about the Government’s strategy to reduce suicide rates.

– If you need support, Samaritans can be reached on the free helpline 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.