Trump’s Nato remarks not a sensible approach, Lord Cameron says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Trump’s Nato remarks not a sensible approach, Lord Cameron says

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Nato were ‘not a sensible approach’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Nato were ‘not a sensible approach’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US would not protect Nato allies failing to spend enough on defence was “not a sensible approach”, the UK Foreign Secretary has said.

Lord David Cameron became the first Cabinet minister to explicitly criticise the remarks made by the Republican presidential front-runner on Saturday.

Downing Street later insisted the Prime Minister is confident the US will continue to be a dependable ally regardless of who wins the country’s election later this year.

Speaking to reporters as he visited East Kilbride, Scotland, the Foreign Secretary said: “I am a very strong supporter of Nato.

“It is what helps to keep us safe and that is so essential in this world where we have seen Putin’s terrible illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“And actually Nato this year has got stronger, with Sweden and Finland joining.

“Of course we want all countries, like us, to spend 2% (of GDP), but I think what was said was not a sensible approach.”

He said Nato was “more essential than ever” in “this very dangerous and uncertain world that we live in” and that it was not “responsible or sensible to say some of the things that have been said”.

Election 2024 Trump
Former US president Donald Trump speaking at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Speaking on Saturday at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Mr Trump recalled how as president he told an unidentified Nato member that he would “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in cases of Nato allies who are “delinquent”.

“You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?” Mr Trump recounted saying. “No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.”

The comments earned a rebuke from Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, who said any suggestion that allies will not defend each other “undermines all of our security”.

Number 10 said the UK remains “fully committed to standing with our allies to combat Russian aggression” when asked about the remarks.

On whether the Prime Minister is confident that the US will remain a dependable partner regardless of who wins the vote expected in November, his official spokesman said: “Of course. We’ve always said that. We’ve always worked with the US and we’ve worked with the US through a number of administrations and will continue to do so in the future.”

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace suggested that questioning European defence spending was a “fair point”, but added: “The comment and the way in which Donald Trump made it are very unwise and provocative.

“Let’s not forget we are dealing with President Putin on the edges of Europe, who will exploit and use disinformation in any way possible he can to further both his geographic and his almost ideological ambitions to divide us all and cause problems.”