Silence is golden for Labour on ‘conspiracy theory’ Rochdale candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Silence is golden for Labour on ‘conspiracy theory’ Rochdale candidate

By Press Association
Labour candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali (PA)
Labour candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali (PA)

Labour’s Rochdale by-election candidate was not around for interviews on Monday – with no sign of activity at the campaign HQ in the town.

And MPs and senior Labour figures who last week backed Azhar Ali, have also not been available for comment – though the party is standing by their candidate.

Mr Ali, Labour’s candidate following the death last month of sitting MP Sir Tony Lloyd, has apologised after a recording emerged of him in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party appearing to suggest that Israel deliberately lowered its guard to use the Hamas terror attacks as a pretext to invade Gaza.

His remarks, reported in the Mail on Sunday, have led to calls for Labour to take action.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, was at the launch of Mr Ali’s bid to become the local MP, who he praised for tackling antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Last Wednesday at his campaign launch in Rochdale, Mr Ali, made an OBE for public service in 2020, told the media he had tackled the issue of extremism and antisemitism in his role as a government adviser on countering extremism and terrorism.

He said: “I don’t want to be a candidate that divides communities, I want to be a candidate that brings communities together.

“I was involved in calling it out after 7/7 and before.

“I’ve taken on the BNP and the EDL, I’ve had death threats myself, so you know, I’m not going to take any lessons from anyone saying to me, ‘you know you’ve not called it out’ – I’ve been there at the sharp end and still am.

“I work very closely with all communities and the Jewish community to make sure there’s no discrimination, there’s no antisemitism or Islamophobia and we can be a united community.”

Mr Burnham said he was a Home Office minister when Mr Ali was an adviser there.

He added: “And you did step forward and you called out hate of any kind, didn’t you, antisemitism and Islamophobia. I saw him do it with my own eyes.

“I think in this by-election it’s not what people say it’s what they’ve done and I saw Azhar do that at a difficult time but you did step forward and you were a massively important voice at that time.”

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and Anneliese Dodds, the MP for Oxford East and chairwoman of the Labour Party, were out campaigning for Mr Ali in the constituency at the weekend.

Calls from the PA news agency for comment from either MP or Mr Burnham were not returned. None have used X, formerly known as Twitter, to make statements on the issue.

Labour shadow minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said he believed Mr Ali, had fallen “for an online conspiracy theory”, he told BBC’s Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Ali, who is also a Lancashire County Councillor, has apologised to the Jewish community and retracted his remarks, which he described as “deeply offensive, ignorant and false”.

The Tories have called for the aspiring MP’s campaign to be suspended and his Labour Party membership removed.