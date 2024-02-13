Progress made on residential drugs rehab but barriers remain, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Progress made on residential drugs rehab but barriers remain, study finds

By Press Association
The Scottish Government’s residential rehabilitation programme was first announced in 2021(Paul Faith/PA)
Progress has been made in increasing the number of residential rehabilitation placements for drugs treatment but “substantial barriers” remain, analysis has found.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) carried out an evaluation of the Scottish Government’s residential rehabilitation programme, which was first announced in 2021.

Backed by more than £11 million in funding, it was a key part of the “national mission” to tackle Scotland’s drugs death crisis.

Angela Constance, who at the time was Minister for Drugs Policy, pledged to increase rehab placements to 1,000 people a year by 2026.

Angela Constance set out commitments in 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The SNP minister told MSPs she wanted to ensure that “everyone who wants residential rehabilitation, and for whom it is considered clinically appropriate, can access it”.

The PHS report, released on Tuesday, said there has been an 8% increase in residential rehab bed capacity since 2021.

In 2022-23 there were 812 placements, with PHS saying the upward trend in these suggests the Government is on course to meet its target of 1,000 by 2026.

However, the report noted that some of these placements were shorter in duration and difficulties in data-gathering made it hard to draw firm conclusions.

The report added: “There is evidence that substantial barriers to accessing residential rehab remain.

“A 2023 survey of individuals able to refer for rehab, found that only 24% of respondents agreed that residential rehab is easily accessible.

“In a 2023 survey of individuals with experience of using drugs, only 19% felt reasonably well informed about residential rehab.”

PHS said some areas of Scotland have seen more progress than others, while half of the alcohol and drug partnerships (ADPs) reported funding constraints.

Ongoing problems include a lack of staffing and long waiting times for detoxification.

The PHS report said the Government should clarify its stated ambition around ensuring that everyone who wants rehab will be able to access it.

Transparency is needed around what individuals seeking rehab can expect when resources are constrained, the report said.

A Scottish Government spokesman said a final report on the residential rehab programme would be published in 2026.

The spokesman said: “We welcome this interim report on the first two years of our residential rehabilitation programme which suggests it is likely to be contributing to improving access.

“Evidence also suggests that we are on track to meet the target of 1,000 people publicly funded to go to rehabilitation by 2026, with an estimated 8% rise in capacity and publicly funded placement approvals increasing to 812 in 2022-23.

“While three-quarters of respondents reported that getting into rehabilitation had been very easy or quite easy, it also highlighted that challenges remain.

“We’ll use these findings to improve the programme and work is already underway to address many of the issues raised.

“As part of our £250 million national mission on drugs we’ll continue to work hard with partners to break down barriers to access.

“We’ll also continue to work with PHS to improve data to help inform our strategy.”

However, the Scottish Liberal Democrats said the report showed progress on tackling drugs deaths is too slow.

Party leader and health spokesman, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “This report confirms the woeful progress on tackling Scotland’s drug emergency.

“We have a drugs death emergency that is still the highest in Europe.

“The Scottish Government’s chaotic budget will only sharpen these failures, as it plans to deliver a real-terms cut to drug services.

“People are sick of the well-meaning words and promises. I want ministers to protect and strengthen the drug and alcohol budget so that everyone can access care when they need it.”