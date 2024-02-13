Delay naming new watchdog prompts fears NHS complaints could be held up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delay naming new watchdog prompts fears NHS complaints could be held up

By Press Association
The body in charge of investigating complaints about the NHS could be left unable to operate due to delays appointment a new chief. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Complaints about the NHS could be held up by delays appointing a new watchdog, MPs have been warned.

Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) Rob Behrens is due to leave the role when his term expires at the beginning of April, but his replacement has yet to be announced, raising concerns that the post will be left vacant.

In an email to senior Conservative MP William Wragg, PHSO board member Sir Alex Allan warned that “the organisation cannot operate without an Ombudsman in post”.

Sir Alex, the former independent adviser on ministerial interests, said: “Any delay to the appointment puts the organisation at considerable risk. In particular because key casework decisions could not be taken it puts at risk all of the work to reduce the queue and improve service to complainants.”

The former civil servant urged Mr Wragg, as chair of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, to press Number 10 to confirm a candidate to take over from Mr Behrens.

It is understood that a preferred candidate has been identified by an interview panel, but the individual has not yet been agreed by the Prime Minister, meaning a planned pre-appointment hearing with Mr Wragg’s committee had to be postponed.

The PHSO is also understood to be exploring interim arrangements to ensure its work can continue should a new Ombudsman not be appointed in time.

Sir Alex added: “I am aware that, due to the preferred candidate’s notice period, there will be a need to appoint an interim Ombudsman and that the view remains that this should be Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive officer at PHSO.

“We have yet to receive confirmation of this, despite the urgency, which is making it difficult for the organisation to properly plan for leadership change.”

A spokesperson for Mr Wragg’s committee said they were “awaiting confirmation from the Cabinet Office to be able to set a date for the hearing”.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said: “The appointments process is ongoing and following due process. An announcement of a recommended candidate will be made in due course.”

The PHSO investigates complaints that people have been treated unfairly or received poor service from Government departments, public organisations and the NHS in England.

In 2022-23, the Ombudsman managed to halve its backlog of cases from 2,200 to 1,050, but Sir Alex’s email suggests that progress could be reversed if the post remains vacant in April.

A spokesperson for the PHSO said: “The process to appoint a new Ombudsman is ongoing. We are in discussions about interim arrangements should they be needed. Our important service for the public continues.”