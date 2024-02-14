Average UK house price dipped by £4,000 over year to December 2023 – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average UK house price dipped by £4,000 over year to December 2023 – ONS

By Press Association
The typical house price in December 2023 was £285,000, the Office for National Statistics said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The typical house price in December 2023 was £285,000, the Office for National Statistics said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average UK house price fell by around £4,000 in the 12 months to December 2023, according to official figures.

The typical house price in December 2023 was £285,000, marking a 1.4% decline over 12 months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Property values fell annually by 2.1% in England and by 2.5% in Wales.

House prices increased annually by 3.3% in Scotland and by 1.4% in Northern Ireland.

(PA Graphics)

Within England, house prices in the North West recorded the highest annual percentage increase over the 12 months to December 2023 (1.2%), while London had the biggest fall in house prices (falling by 4.8%).

The West Midlands was the only other English region to record an annual increase in house prices, at 0.3%.

Aimee North, head of housing market indices at the ONS, said: “Our initial estimate of UK house prices shows another annual fall in December, however the pace of decrease has slowed since the previous month.

“Our latest figures also show a return to annual price growth for two English regions: the North West and West Midlands.

“Meanwhile the annual rise in UK private rental prices remains unchanged at a record-high level for the second consecutive month.”

(PA Graphics)

The ONS said private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to January 2024, unchanged for the second consecutive month.

The annual rate represents the joint-highest annual percentage change since the records started in January 2016.

Annual private rental prices increased by 6.1% in England, 7.0% in Wales and 6.8% in Scotland in the 12 months to January 2024.

The 6.8% increase in Scotland is the highest annual rate since the Scotland data started in January 2012.

Rents in London increased by 6.9% annually – representing the joint-highest annual percentage change since London records started in January 2006.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom bank, said: “The final month of 2023 saw vendors becoming increasingly competitive, reducing their pricing in the hope of closing a sale before the new year.

“Likewise, higher mortgage rates and stretched affordability for some buyers may have motivated them to offer below the asking price, in a bid to offset the impact of higher borrowing costs.”

The ONS also said on Wednesday that inflation held steady last month, as food prices fell for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained unchanged at 4% in January, lower than the 4.2% that economists had forecast, although still double the Bank of England’s 2% target.

(PA Graphics)

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “When the housing market has been through a disruptive period like it has over the last three years, it normally leads to a drop in house prices as people cannot afford homes in the same way they can during a period of economic growth.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves, said: “The decline in house prices seen during the latter stages of 2023 has been marginal in the grand scheme of things and they remain there or thereabouts when compared to the record peaks seen during the pandemic market boom.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agent Jackson-Stops, said: “Across the Jackson-Stops network, quarter four saw an average of eight buyers for each available property, which demonstrates the supply challenges that are still underpinning market forces for those committed to moving.

“While the extremes of the pandemic property period have been firmly left behind, the reality of a more balanced picture has positioned the market well for a steadier start to 2024.

“In January across our network, we have started to see a modest buzz from buyers reigniting their searches, buoyed by greater clarity on mortgage rates and easing affordability.”

Rosie Hooper, a chartered financial planner at Quilter Cheviot, said: “The small mortgage rate increases of this week will take a while to feed through in the market and may end up being a flash in the pan.

“If so, the outlook for 2024 still carries a hint of optimism. The ongoing competition among lenders and serious lack of housing supply is likely to keep house prices buoyant and if and when interest rates are cut, it’s likely the property market will be off to the races again.”

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of Garrington Property Finders, said: “Crucially we’re starting to see more stock come on to the market as people who delayed their moving plans last year decide that now is the time to act before prices pick up speed again.”