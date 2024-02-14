Gray calls for law on abortion buffer zone to be passed ‘as quickly as possible’

Legislation to create buffer zones around abortion clinics should become law as “quickly as possible”, Scotland’s new Health Secretary has said.

Neil Gray said it is “unacceptable” for protests from anti abortion groups to take place outside centres where women are “accessing medical treatment”.

And he said he wanted to see legislation passed that would restrict the right of pro-life campaigners to demonstrate near facilities where terminations take place.

His comments came as the US-based group 40 Days for Life began a 40-day long series of protests outside medical facilities in Scotland – including at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where the Health Secretary was visiting.

Neil Gray branded protests by pro-life campaigners outside abortion clinics as ‘unacceptable’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

With Green health spokesperson Gillian Mackay having introduced a Bill to Holyrood that aims to outlaw such protests within 200 metres of clinics, Mr Gray said: “I want that Bill through as quickly as possible.”

With the Scottish Government having already made clear its support for the proposed legislation, Mr Gray added: “We will support Gillian Mackay to facilitate that happening as quickly as possible.”

He added: “I support the right to protest and freedom of speech, of course I do, but those freedoms do not exist without controls.

“And, when those freedoms are impacting on women accessing medical treatment, that is unacceptable.

“There are places that this type of legitimate protest can happen. But there has to be a safe access zone to ensure that women do not have a fear of engaging with the NHS and medical services.”

Ms Mackay said she hopes this will be the last year women will be subjected to “intimidation and harassment” by protesters.

She condemned these demonstrations as being “utterly shameful”, as she insisted: “Nobody should have to face down a sea of graphic placards and banners in order to get to a hospital.

“It is targeted intimidation and harassment, and it is being done in order to stop people from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to. It underlines exactly why buffer zones are so crucial.”

The Green MSP has introduced a member’s Bill at Holyrood, which, if passed, would outlaw demonstrations at clinics.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill proposes that pro-life campaigners should be fined if they stage a protest within 200 metres of such a facility – with unlimited fines for serious breaches.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee will start hearing evidence on the proposals later this month.

Ms Mackay said: “I hope that all MSPs support my Bill and that we can make this the year that we stop the protests for good.

“I have spoken to so many service users and hospital staff who have told me about their experiences and the awful impact these protests have had on them. My heart and solidarity goes out to everyone who has had to endure them.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and they are non-negotiable. I don’t want this to be a country where people are afraid to access healthcare. I hope 2024 can be the year that changes.”