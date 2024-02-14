Sarwar: Labour will still invest in green economy despite axing £28bn pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sarwar: Labour will still invest in green economy despite axing £28bn pledge

By Press Association
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said elements of the green investment pledge still stand (PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said elements of the green investment pledge still stand (PA)

A Labour government will still invest in Scotland’s ports and the renewables supply chain despite the £28 billion green investment pledge being dropped, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader also unveiled his party’s “business case for Scotland” document, saying he would take an alternative approach to the SNP around business.

Last week, Labour announced it was drastically scaling back its key commitment to spend £28 billion a year on green projects to £23.7 billion over the whole course of the next Parliament.

During a visit to a technology laboratory in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, Mr Sarwar was asked if Scottish parts of the green investment package could still go ahead under the funding threshold.

He said elements like GB Energy, a publicly-owned energy company based in Scotland, and the green jobs fund would remain.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “The details of that were well below the figure that was set out at that conference two years ago.

“So those policies absolutely stand. And we will be investing in our port infrastructure, in our supply chain jobs here.

“We’ll be investing in onshore wind, offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage.”

He continued: “I also want us to have an open debate about supporting micro nuclear here in Scotland.

“These are all huge opportunities for us that I want Scotland to maximise the benefits from, but it only happens if we get that UK Government.”

Mr Sarwar went on to say the SNP are “resetting a bad relationship with business because of how broken down their business strategy has been”.

Humza Yousaf announced a “reset” with business after becoming First Minister last year, changing some of the Scottish Government’s policies which had caused concern in the sector.

The Scottish Labour leader also said he wanted to see a “decluttered landscape” among Scotland’s development agencies, while backing regional development plans for each area of Scotland.