SNP seeks fresh Gaza ceasefire vote, threatening to open up Labour splits

The SNP will seek a fresh vote on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza next week, threatening to open up Labour splits on the conflict ahead of the Rochdale by-election.

The party said it would use an opposition day debate to call on the UK Government and Parliament to back an urgent end to the war when MPs return from recess.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn accused both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer of “equivocating” over the crisis amid mounting concern over Israeli military action in Rafah.

It comes as Labour struggles to contain the fallout from reports of a meeting of Lancashire party members, in which its Rochdale candidate suggested Israel took Hamas’ October attack as a pretext to invade Gaza.

The party initially stood by Azhar Ali after he apologised, but withdrew support following a Daily Mail report that he also blamed “people in the media from certain Jewish quarters” for the suspension of Labour MP Andy McDonald.

A second parliamentary candidate, Graham Jones, was suspended on Tuesday after audio obtained by website Guido Fawkes appeared to show the former Labour MP use the words “f****** Israel” at the same meeting Mr Ali attended.

The Jewish Labour Movement said it wanted any party members present at the meeting disciplined if it emerges that they failed to criticise the remarks.

The SNP move heaps fresh pressure on the Opposition after a similar vote in November saw eight shadow ministers break ranks to back an immediate ceasefire.

Labour MPs had been ordered to abstain on the SNP amendment to the King’s Speech and were told instead to support the party position of calling instead for longer “humanitarian pauses”.

In a major rebellion, some 56 Labour members defied a three-line whip and backed the amendment, which was ultimately defeated by 125 votes to 294.

Ex-Labour candidate for Rochdale Azhar Ali (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Flynn said: “The time for equivocating is over. Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer must back an immediate ceasefire now.

“Over 28,000 Palestinian children and civilians have already been killed – and vast swathes of Gaza have been obliterated, including hospitals and family homes.

“The UK parliament cannot just sit on its hands and do nothing. International pressure is paramount if an immediate ceasefire is to happen – and the UK has a moral duty to do its part.”

Sir Keir has sought to move Labour on from the Jeremy Corbyn leadership, which was often overshadowed by controversies about the party’s handling of antisemitism allegations.

He insisted he had taken “tough” and “decisive” action after allegations against Mr Ali came to light, but the party continues to face questions on why the candidate was not suspended immediately after the comments emerged.

Voters go to the polls in Rochdale at the end of the month, with the result now hugely uncertain following the decision to drop support for the aspiring MP.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey has told any other Labour members who were at the meeting to report what they heard, saying not everyone in his party was a “saint” but that it should be judged on how it responds to complaints or allegations.