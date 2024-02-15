Incels are ‘desperate, depressed cohort of men’, says Government adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incels are ‘desperate, depressed cohort of men’, says Government adviser

By Press Association
Researchers said their study was the largest global one on incels to date (Alamy/PA)
Incels are a “desperate, depressed cohort of men” suffering with poor mental health and ways must be found to integrate them into society, a Government adviser has said following the largest study on the subject to date.

Commissioner for Countering Extremism (CCE) Robin Simcox suggested that looking at the issue through a security or counter-terrorism lens is “not often going to be the most appropriate response”.

Researchers from Swansea University defined incels (involuntarily celibates) as a sub-culture community of men who forge a sense of identity around their perceived inability to form sexual or romantic relationships and noted that there has been a small, but growing, number of violent attacks recently attributed to people identifying in this way.

They described their study of 561 incels – 199 from the UK and 362 from the US who completed online questionnaires – as the largest global research on the subject to date.

It found the mental health of incels was typically very poor, with one in three incels reporting they had contemplated suicide every day for the past two weeks.

The findings also pointed towards high levels of neurodiversity, the researchers said, with around a third passing the cut-off for a medical referral in the autism spectrum questionnaire.

Incels also tended to report a high degree of victimhood, anger and misogynistic attitudes, researchers found.

They said that while commentators have suggested a link between incels and the far right, this research found that incels were politically centre-left on average.

However, the 5% who agreed that violence against individuals that cause incels harm is often justified were politically centre-right, the study found.

Responding to the research, which was commissioned by the CCE, Mr Simcox said: “What incels truly think and believe has been the source of consistent speculation and conjecture.

“However, all of us – including those who work in counter-extremism – should be led by the evidence.

“This study is the most exhaustive research into incels yet and provides a major challenge to conventional wisdoms on the topic. It is no surprise to see the authors uncovered alarming and unacceptable attitudes of misogyny and hatred towards women from incels.

“However, the report’s findings suggest that adopting a security or counter-terrorism lens towards incels is not often going to be the most appropriate response. Neither is scaremongering about them forming part of a global Extreme Right Wing threat.

“Where there is a risk of violence, the appropriate authorities must always be informed. However, finding ways to ensure this desperate, depressed cohort of men, often with poor mental health, are integrated into society and given appropriate support should also be a key part of any response.”