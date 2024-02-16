Who is Jeremy Miles?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Who is Jeremy Miles?

By Press Association
Jeremy Miles hopes to be the next first minister of Wales (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Jeremy Miles hopes to be the next first minister of Wales (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Wales’ education minister Jeremy Miles is one of the two men hoping to become the next first minister of Wales.

As voting opens in the Welsh Labour leadership contest, here is everything you need to know about the man standing to become the Welsh government leader.

Mr Miles has represented Neath in the Senedd since 2016 and joined the cabinet a year later as the Counsel General for Wales.

Born in 1971, Mr Miles went to a bilingual school and is a native Welsh speaker.

In his manifesto he talks about his commitment to equality, inspired by the prejudice he faced as a young gay man and the struggles endured by miners where he grew up in Pontarddulais, near Swansea.

A-level results
Jeremy Miles worked in the private sector for almost 20 years (Terry Morris/Welsh Government/PA)

Like his opponent Vaughan Gething, he went on to study law.

Mr Miles worked in the private sector for almost 20 years, practising as a solicitor in London.

Before being elected to the Senedd in 2016, Mr Miles stood for election to the UK parliament.

He stood first in the safe Conservative seat of Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire in 2010 and then tried get the Labour selection for Aberavon in 2014, when he lost to Stephen Kinnock by one vote.

In the Senedd, he spearheaded legislation to extend voting rights to 16-year-olds for the first time in Welsh elections.

He also helped the Welsh government join a case by Gina Miller against the UK Government, which said the latter had acted unlawfully in proroguing Parliament in 2019 and denying the Senedd an opportunity to influence Brexit.

The Supreme Court ruled against the Conservative government.

In 2018 he nominated and endorsed Mark Drakeford to succeed Carwyn Jones as the leader of Welsh Labour, over his rival Mr Gething.