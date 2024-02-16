Sunak shown seized knives on visit to police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak shown seized knives on visit to police station

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak picks up a ‘zombie knife’ while visiting Harlow police station in Essex (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The Prime Minister has been shown a collection of knives seized by officers as he visited a police station.

Rishi Sunak was shown a series of more than half a dozen blades on a visit to Harlow police station in Essex, including a zombie knife and a machete.

He later went outside into the yard and was shown a Toyota Corolla hybrid marked car that the force is using.

His visit followed an announcement that every police force in England and Wales is being handed a share of £66 million to ramp up patrols in areas plagued by antisocial behaviour.

Rishi Sunak visit to Harlow Police Station – Essex
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak picks up a knife while visiting Harlow police station in Essex (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The Government funding is expected to allow each of the 43 forces to launch uniformed patrols for up to an estimated 20,000 hours a year in so-called “hotspot” areas where there are high levels of violence and disorder.

The nationwide rollout of the plan comes after successful trials in counties including Essex and Lancashire.

Mr Sunak, speaking to broadcasters at Harlow police station, said: “Antisocial behaviour is a scourge on communities, which is why last year we set out a comprehensive antisocial behaviour action plan.

“I’ve been here in Essex talking to the police about that plan and how it’s working and the good news is that it is working and making a real difference.

“Through the increased use of hotspot policing, drug testing on arrest, dispersal powers, on-the-spot fines, we’ve seen antisocial behaviour fall by up to 50% in the areas where we’ve trialled this new plan.

“That’s why we’re now going to roll it out across the country with more funding so that everyone can benefit from these improvements and it just shows that if we stick to the plan we can deliver a brighter future for everyone.”