Labour’s new Kingswood MP proud to represent where he grew up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s new Kingswood MP proud to represent where he grew up

By Press Association
Newly elected Labour MP Damien Egan after being declared winner in the Kingswood by-election (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
Newly elected Labour MP Damien Egan after being declared winner in the Kingswood by-election (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

The new Kingswood MP Damien Egan has spoken of how proud he is to represent where he grew up.

Mr Egan was joined by Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, Chris Bryant, the shadow minister for creative industries, and cheering activists at a celebratory rally in Kingswood Park after being declared the winner of a by-election last night.

The former mayor of Lewisham in London, who resigned to fight the by-election, overturned a Conservative majority of 11,220.

Kingswood by-election
Newly-elected Labour MP Damien Egan (centre) with Chris Bryant (front left) surrounded by Labour party supporters after being declared winner in the Kingswood by-election (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday morning, he said: “It hasn’t settled in, I don’t know how to feel.

“I went through so many emotions yesterday; I finished the election thinking ‘I’m not sure if I’m not sure if we’re over the line’.

“And then obviously, people have turned out and I’m just so grateful for people of Kingswood putting their trust in me.

“I grew up Kingswood and went to school at Hanham High, my family are here, it means a huge amount to be able to represent, and speak for, the community that you’re from.

“But there’s lots to fix, there is a long list of issues that people have raised with me.

“That’s going to be my job, to make sure that those voices are heard in Parliament.”

Kingswood by-election
Damien Egan (left) with Pat McFadden and Chris Bryant (right) arriving for a photocall following the by-election win (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Mr McFadden said the results showed that people had shifted their support from the Conservatives to Labour, with the electorate having grown “disillusioned” with the Government.

He said: “We did find voters coming across, people disillusioned with the Conservatives.

“People who had voted Conservative in the past and they’re looking at a changed Labour Party, they are seeing a party now that they can put their trust in and in a democracy that is an awesome thing.

“That’s what happened here in Kingswood and that’s what we know has to happen on a large scale if we have got a chance of winning in the general election.”

He added: “The message to Rishi Sunak is that every time he comes in contact with the electorate, he is rejected.

“Now that the economy is in recession, there is no point in Rishi Sunak sitting in Number 10 waiting for something to turn up.

“It is time to call a general election, give people the chance to have change in the country.”