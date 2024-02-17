Boredom could lead to violence at asylum centre, inspector warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boredom could lead to violence at asylum centre, inspector warns

By Press Association
RAF Wethersfield in Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)
RAF Wethersfield in Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

An inspector has expressed concerns that boredom may impact the mental health of asylum seekers at RAF Wethersfield and could lead to “violence”.

David Neal, the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, said a “lack of purposeful activity” at the asylum centre “was likely to have a deleterious impact on the residents’ mental health” and increased the risk of disorder.

The Home Office said it “disagreed with this assessment”.

Mr Neal visited the former military site in Essex in December and said he was “so concerned” that he wrote to the Home Secretary.

In a letter to legal migration minister Tom Pursglove, obtained by charity Care 4 Calais and dated February 9, the inspector said he had since re-visited the accommodation and found “no improvement” from his last visit.

He wrote: “There were 555 service users at Wethersfield yesterday, all of whom face uncertainty and boredom while lacking constructive outlets for their energies.

“I spoke to a number of men, and it was clear to me that there was an overwhelming feeling of hopelessness caused by boredom, which invariably, in my experience, leads to violence.”

Mr Neal added that a decision was expected on February 12 on whether to increase the occupancy at the site to 800 people.

MDP Wethersfield asylum seeker housing
An accommodation block at the asylum accommodation centre at MDP Wethersfield in Essex, a 335-hectare airfield owned by the Ministry of Defence (Joe Giddens/PA)

“On the basis of what I saw and heard during my visit, I am concerned that this expansion in numbers would significantly increase the risk of a serious incident impacting on the safety and wellbeing of Home Office staff, contractors and service users onsite,” he said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We take the safety and welfare of asylum seekers at Wethersfield extremely seriously and we will increase occupancy of the site while prioritising welfare and integration.

“Wethersfield is designed to provide adequate and functional accommodation for male asylum seekers and is designed to be as self-sufficient as possible, helping to minimise the impact on local communities and services.

“We do, however, provide communal spaces, faith and worship facilities and a large gymnasium to allow for recreational and sporting activity.

“All residents have access to medical support, including mental health support, and a 24/7 helpline provided by Migrant Help is available to raise any concerns.”

The Wethersfield site opened last July and provides accommodation for single adult men aged 18-65.