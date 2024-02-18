UK-registered cargo ship ‘under attack’ near Yemen – reports

A UK-registered cargo ship has come under attack off the coast of Yemen, according to reports.

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of an incident 35 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen.

It said: “Authorities are investigating.”

The report gave no further details but Sky News, citing private security firm Ambrey, said that the ship was a UK-registered vessel and had come “under attack” in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The ship is believed to Belize-flagged, Lebanese-operated and UK registered.

The UK and the US have carried out joint airstrikes against Houthi rebels in recent weeks in order to stop attacks on commercial shipping.

Since November, the Iran-backed rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

They have often targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Middle East and Europe.