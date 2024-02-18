Only SNP can deliver on Scotland’s ‘green future’ – Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only SNP can deliver on Scotland’s ‘green future’ – Humza Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf will visit Aberdeen (Andrew Buchanan/PA)
Humza Yousaf will pitch his party as the only one which can deliver Scotland’s “green future” during a campaign speech in Aberdeen.

On Monday, the SNP leader will deliver a speech on the energy sector at His Majesty’s Theatre in the city.

He will be joined by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South.

On Saturday the First Minister was campaigning in the Moray seat of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Yousaf is expected to say: “The usual Westminster political game playing is fatally undermining Scotland’s ambitions in what will be the defining economic opportunity of our time.

“Neither Labour or the Tories has the backbone – the political will, or the political mettle to back Scotland’s green future. The SNP does.

“In Scotland we have the will. We have the energy. All we lack is the power.

“Remote control of Scottish energy from Westminster has been a complete failure, in every sense of the word.

“A vote for the SNP, is a vote to control our energy future.

“For powers over energy to be in Scotland’s hands, not Westminster’s.

“With that power, we will do what Labour and the Tories have failed to do.

“Make Scotland’s energy work for Scotland, not for Westminster.”