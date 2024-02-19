Watchdog criticises ‘misleading’ tax cut claims made by Treasury ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Watchdog criticises ‘misleading’ tax cut claims made by Treasury ministers

By Press Association
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Two Treasury ministers’ claims about the level of personal taxation have been criticised by the official statistics watchdog.

Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, said the public could have been “misled – or at least confused” by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott’s statement.

She told the Commons in November that “taxes for the average worker will have gone down by £1,000 since 2010”.

Another minister, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami, was also criticised for saying in January that “taxes are coming down”.

Sir Robert said Mr Afolami “was not as explicit … as he could have been”, adding that the interviewer putting the comment into the context of broader personal tax changes and trends meant the listener was unlikely to have been misled.

In a letter published on Monday, Sir Robert continued: “I suspect that the public are more likely to have been misled – or at least confused – by Ms Trott’s statements, both of which would probably suggest to a typical listener that the average worker’s overall tax bill has fallen in cash terms.”

The Treasury’s £1,000 figure is based on a counterfactual estimate of the average tax bill if personal thresholds had increased in line with inflation since 2010.

But thresholds have been frozen, pulling many many people into higher tax brackets.

Darren Jones, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “The UK Statistics Authority’s verdict on Laura Trott’s comments are damning.

“She is found to have potentially misled the public or used confusing statements when talking about the Tories’ record on tax.

“The truth is working people don’t need to listen to Government ministers to know they are paying more in tax. They just need to look at their payslips.

“Laura Trott should come to the Commons and correct the record. The least Rishi Sunak can do when hammering working people with the highest tax burden in 70 years is make sure his team tell it straight.”

Sir Robert’s rebuke came in a letter to Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle in response to her concerns about the comments.