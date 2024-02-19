University chancellor-elect will be ‘ambassador for great ambitions’

The new chancellor-elect of a Scottish university has said she will be “an ambassador for great ambitions, transformational education and high impact research” in her new role.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, a trailblazer in the fields of business, mathematics and technology, has been announced as the new chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

She will replace Dr Annie Lennox OBE, who stepped down last year.

Dr Imafidon will formally take up her new role at a graduation ceremony in July this year.

As chancellor, she will confer degrees on students, as well as support and promote GCU’s ambitions and vision.

Dr Imafidon was the youngest girl to pass A-level computing, aged just 11 at the time.

By the time she was 20, she had already earned her Master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Oxford.

Dr Imafidon was made an MBE in 2017 for her services to young women and the Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field.

She said: “To be welcomed to an institution that stands for the common good is one of the greatest honours of my life.

“I’ve always loved spending time in Glasgow – and look forward to representing GCU as it enters a new era.

“Here’s to the common good and to being an ambassador for great ambitions, transformational education and high impact research.

“I can’t wait to get comfortable in the university tartan.”

The Glasgow Caledonian University campus in Glasgow city centre (Peter Devlin/GCU/PA)

Dr Imafidon is also co-founder of Stemettes, an initiative that aims to promote and inspire young women in Stem, which has reached around 60,000 young women in the UK, Ireland and in Europe.

Rob Woodward, GCU chair of court, said: “The university court is thrilled to announce Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, a passionate advocate for education, equality and diversity, as the new chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University.

“We very much look forward to working together in the years ahead to further deliver our mission as the university for the common good.”

GCU vice-chancellor and principal Professor Steve Decent said: “As chancellor, Dr Imafidon will be an exceptional figurehead and champion for the university, inspiring our students, staff, partners and wider community, as well as helping to drive forward our institutional priorities, nationally and internationally.

“As an honorary graduate of Glasgow Caledonian, Dr Imafidon is already very familiar with our university and embodies our values; confidence, creativity, integrity and responsibility.”