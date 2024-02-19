University chancellor-elect will be ‘ambassador for great ambitions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University chancellor-elect will be ‘ambassador for great ambitions’

By Press Association
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, Glasgow Caledonian University’s new chancellor-elect (Glasgow Caledonian University/PA)
The new chancellor-elect of a Scottish university has said she will be “an ambassador for great ambitions, transformational education and high impact research” in her new role.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, a trailblazer in the fields of business, mathematics and technology, has been announced as the new chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

She will replace Dr Annie Lennox OBE, who stepped down last year.

Dr Imafidon will formally take up her new role at a graduation ceremony in July this year.

As chancellor, she will confer degrees on students, as well as support and promote GCU’s ambitions and vision.

Dr Imafidon was the youngest girl to pass A-level computing, aged just 11 at the time.

By the time she was 20, she had already earned her Master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Oxford.

Dr Imafidon was made an MBE in 2017 for her services to young women and the Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field.

She said: “To be welcomed to an institution that stands for the common good is one of the greatest honours of my life.

“I’ve always loved spending time in Glasgow – and look forward to representing GCU as it enters a new era.

“Here’s to the common good and to being an ambassador for great ambitions, transformational education and high impact research.

“I can’t wait to get comfortable in the university tartan.”

The Glasgow Caledonian University campus in Glasgow city centre (Peter Devlin/GCU/PA)

Dr Imafidon is also co-founder of Stemettes, an initiative that aims to promote and inspire young women in Stem, which has reached around 60,000 young women in the UK, Ireland and in Europe.

Rob Woodward, GCU chair of court, said: “The university court is thrilled to announce Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, a passionate advocate for education, equality and diversity, as the new chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University.

“We very much look forward to working together in the years ahead to further deliver our mission as the university for the common good.”

GCU vice-chancellor and principal Professor Steve Decent said: “As chancellor, Dr Imafidon will be an exceptional figurehead and champion for the university, inspiring our students, staff, partners and wider community, as well as helping to drive forward our institutional priorities, nationally and internationally.

“As an honorary graduate of Glasgow Caledonian, Dr Imafidon is already very familiar with our university and embodies our values; confidence, creativity, integrity and responsibility.”