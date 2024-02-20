UK recession ‘weak’ and rates may be cut before inflation hits 2% – Bailey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK recession ‘weak’ and rates may be cut before inflation hits 2% – Bailey

By Press Association
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the UK’s recession is ‘very weak’, but signalled that inflation does not need to reach 2% before the Bank starts cutting interest rates (Justin Tallis/PA)
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the UK’s recession is ‘very weak’, but signalled that inflation does not need to reach 2% before the Bank starts cutting interest rates (Justin Tallis/PA)

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the UK’s recession is “very weak”, but signalled that inflation does not need to reach 2% before the Bank starts cutting interest rates.

Mr Bailey said that compared to recessions dating back to the 1970s, the 0.5% cumulative reduction in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third and fourth quarter was “the weakest by a long way”.

“We have a very precise definition of a recession in this country as two successive quarters of negative GDP growth,” he told the Treasury Select Committee.

An exterior shot of the Bank of England in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Mr Bailey said that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee could start cutting interest rates before inflation reaches the Bank’s target of 2% (Yui Mok/PA)

“The two successive quarters… last year, I think, cumulatively add up to minus 0.5% on GDP.

“If you look at recessions going back to the 1970s, this is the weakest by a long way because the range, I think… for those two quarters for all the previous recessions was something like 2.5% to 22% in terms of negative growth, so minus 0.5% is a very weak recession.”

Fellow Bank of England interest-rate setter Dr Ben Broadbent pointed out that other countries, including the US, define recessions in different ways.

Mr Bailey also said that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could start cutting interest rates before inflation reaches the Bank’s target of 2%. He said that the target is likely to be met sometime this spring.

He said that he wanted to see sustained progress on inflation in the services sector, pay increases and the labour market.

“We’ve seen, I think, encouraging signs on them. So, services inflation is still above 6%, there are some signs of it coming down now,” Mr Bailey said.

“I think some signs that pay is now adjusting down towards the lower headline inflation, which is what I’d expect to see.

“The quantity side of the labour market remains tight, there’s no question about that. But it’s the progress of those three things.

“We don’t need inflation to come back to target before we cut interest rates, I must be very clear on that, that’s not necessary.

“We’ll be looking for sustained progress on those things to reach that judgment about how long this period of restrictive policy needs to be.”

Swati Dhingra, a fellow member of the MPC, said that if the Bank keeps interest rates high “for longer” that could weigh on some parts of the economy.

“Despite the disinflation at play, and despite the fact that there has been some real wage recovery, we’re still seeing consumption very weak and very different from some of the other advanced economies where there has been a bounce back from the pre-pandemic levels,” she said.

“Here, we aren’t seeing that, even after January’s retail sales, unfortunately, (retail sales are) about 2.1% lower.

“I think that suggests to me that the downside risks at this point are substantial and, therefore, if we keep monetary policy tight for longer, that would weigh even further on that sort of real relativity.”