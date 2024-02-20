Deputy First Minister issues warning to local government over council tax freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Deputy First Minister issues warning to local government over council tax freeze

By Press Association
It will not ‘wash with council tax payers’ if local authorities put up council tax bills at the same time as accepting Scottish Government cash to freeze the levy, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
It will not ‘wash with council tax payers’ if local authorities put up council tax bills at the same time as accepting Scottish Government cash to freeze the levy, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has said (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s local authorities have been told it will “not wash with council tax payers” for them to accept cash from the Scottish Government to freeze the council tax at the same time as putting up the charges.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison insisted that would not be acceptable, despite some in local government seeking to bring in capped increases in the council tax while also taking money from the  Scottish Government for the freeze.

Ms Robison, who is also Finance Secretary, stressed ministers were providing councils with £147 million for freezing council tax bills in 2024-25 in what is a “difficult” budget “for the whole public sector”.

Rejecting the idea that councils could take the cash but also increase bills, she told MSPs on Holyrood’s Finance Committee: “That money is for the freeze and I don’t think it would be acceptable to council tax payers for us to say ‘you can have the money and you can put council tax up as well’.

“I don’t think that is going to wash with council tax payers.”

Shona Robison said a number of councils had already agreed to freeze council tax bills in 2024-25 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking as the Scottish Government’s budget completed its second stage of scrutiny at Holyrood, the Finance Secretary said the money for the freeze “is on the table and it is for local councils to decide”.

She added: “We have already seen a number of councils, of all political colours, make the decision to freeze the council tax.

“In difficult financial times, we have, I think, been fair to local government, but it is a tough budget and it is tough for the whole of the public sector.”

With some £14 billion going to councils, she said they would receive 32% of the Scottish Government’s overall budget in 2024-25 – up from 31% in this current year.

The Deputy First Minister told MSPs: “In a budget where there is less money, the size of the cake is reduced, local government literally has a bigger slice of it.

“That tells me that within a difficult financial environment and settlement that local government has been treated reasonably fairly.”

With pressure on public finances, Ms Robison went on to urge UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt not to cut taxes in his Budget on March 6 – and instead to invest any available funds in public services.

With a general election looming, there has been speculation the Chancellor could seek to woo voters with tax cuts.

Mr Hunt himself said he wants to “lighten the tax burden”, although he said earlier this month that he does not believe the upcoming spring Budget will have “the same scope for cutting taxes” as the autumn statement.

Ms Robison urged him to resist the temptation to reduce taxes, saying she was “clear that the UK Government needs to use any headroom it has to invest in services”.

The Deputy First Minister added: “I really hope he prioritises investment in public services, rather than tax cuts, because that would enable us to make investments in our enterprise agencies, or universities or colleges.”