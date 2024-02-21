Labour ‘dragged’ to ceasefire position but there is now common ground – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour ‘dragged’ to ceasefire position but there is now common ground – Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf visited Hutton Stone in the Scottish Borders (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf visited Hutton Stone in the Scottish Borders (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said Labour had to be “dragged” to its current stance on Gaza, but added there is now a lot of common ground in the parties’ positions on the conflict.

The First Minister spoke ahead of a vote at Westminster on an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party on Tuesday publicly shifted its stance to back a call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war, tabling its own amendment and giving Labour MPs who were unhappy with the leadership’s previous stance on the issue a wording to rally behind.

The Conservative UK Government has also put forward an amendment which says there should be an “immediate humanitarian pause” in the fighting before supporting “moves towards a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

Mr Yousaf was asked about the issue during a visit to the Scottish Borders on Wednesday.

Humza Yousaf
The First Minister said there is ‘quite a lot of commonality’ in the positions of the SNP, Labour and the Lib Dems on Gaza (PA)

He told the PA news agency: “What I do welcome is that Labour have seemed to change their position and now support an immediate ceasefire – that’s welcome.

“They shouldn’t have had to get dragged there.

“Of course what I’m concerned about is that we’re now hearing if our motion is selected – and it is the SNP’s opposition day debate – that Labour might now not support it.”

He said it is for the Speaker of the Commons to determine which amendments are brought to a vote.

The SNP leader said his party cannot support the UK Government’s amendment.

He said it “doesn’t call for an immediate cessation of the violence”, adding: “We don’t just want a pause for the killing to stop for a temporary period.

“We want it to stop, full-stop.”

Mr Yousaf’s parents-in-law were trapped in Gaza when the fighting broke out in October before returning to Scotland the following month, while some members of his wife’s family are still there.

Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy urged support for the Labour motion (PA)

He called on Labour to back the SNP motion in the Commons, noting Scottish Labour had called for an immediate ceasefire at its conference at the weekend.

Mr Yousaf continued: “The most important thing for today, at the end of the vote, is to have the House of Commons speak with one voice to say that there should be an immediate ceasefire.

“We can have differences or nuances of policy, and I actually don’t think there is much difference in terms of some of the nuances between our own position, the Liberal Democrat position, the Labour position for example, the Green position – there’s quite a lot of commonality.

“But what we want to do is ensure that the people of Gaza and the international community hear that the House of Commons speaks – with a majority I would hope – to say that we believe in an immediate ceasefire.”

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow international development minister, told Sky News earlier on Wednesday that failing to back her party’s own motion on a ceasefire in Gaza would mean “we will have missed an opportunity to put forward a serious proposal that allies Britain with our international allies and enables us all to speak with one voice at this critical moment”.

She also criticised the SNP for failing to discuss the wording of its motion with Labour beforehand, saying: “If they wanted to put a proposition before the House that all parties could have voted for, they could have discussed it with us, I think they would have chosen very different language.”