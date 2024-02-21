Truss claims left ‘sabotaged’ her tax-slashing efforts ahead of US speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Truss claims left ‘sabotaged’ her tax-slashing efforts ahead of US speech

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

Liz Truss has claimed her efforts to cut taxes were “sabotaged” by the “administrative state and the deep state”.

The former prime minister, whose disastrous mini-budget in September 2022 unleashed economic chaos, also endorsed Donald Trump ahead of appearing at the same US conservative gathering as the presidential hopeful.

Ms Truss is set to address the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) near Washington DC on Thursday as she continues to promote her brand of conservatism as well as her upcoming book 10 Years To Save The West.

In a Fox News opinion piece on Wednesday, Ms Truss wrote: “Because the left doesn’t just fight at the ballot box and seek a mandate for their agenda when it is election time; their agents are only too active in public and private institutions and what we have come to know as the administrative state and the deep state.

“I saw this for myself first hand as they sabotaged my efforts in Britain to cut taxes, reduce the size of government and restore democratic accountability.

“So I come with a warning to America, in particular aimed at my friends and allies in the Republican Party – the sister party of the British Conservatives – this is not a normal political battle that we need to fight.”

She claimed that “left-wing elites” will be “aided and abetted by our enemies in China, Iran and Russia”.

The article concluded: “In a vital election year for the US, it is why we don’t just need a conservative in the White House. We need one who is able to take on the deep rot of the deep state and lead the free world.”

Ms Truss resigned in October 2022 after the fallout from her botched financial statement, becoming the country’s shortest-serving prime minister after just 49 days in office.

Her speech at Cpac, where she will share a stage with Mr Trump and Reform UK founder and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, is titled Taking Back Our Parties.

It follows her recent launch of the Popular Conservatism movement in London as she seeks to rehabilitate her image.