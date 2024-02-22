Church of England recognises ‘mixed motives’ of asylum seeker conversions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church of England recognises ‘mixed motives’ of asylum seeker conversions

By Press Association
The Church of England recognises there may be ‘mixed motives’ when asylum seekers convert to Christianity, its representative in Parliament has said (Yui Mok/PA)
The Church of England recognises there may be “mixed motives” when asylum seekers convert to Christianity, its representative in Parliament has said.

Conservative MP Andrew Selous, who speaks on behalf of the Church Commissioners, also defended the clergy against criticism that migrants were seeking conversion as a means of aiding their applications to remain in the UK.

The issue has come to the political forefront after the case of Clapham alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, who successfully challenged his asylum refusal after converting to Christianity.

Ezedi is believed to have been supported in his claim by someone from a Baptist church, rather than the Church of England, but the case has prompted strong debate on the issue of conversions.

In the Commons, Mr Selous said: “Both archbishops have offered to meet the Home Secretary, and the Church has provided advice and guidance for clergy to consider when dealing with requests for baptism from asylum seekers.

“The guidance does refer to the need for discernment and recognises that there may be mixed motives on the part of asylum seekers requesting baptism.”

Conservative MP Philip Hollobone (Kettering) replied: “Those who are genuinely seeking to convert to Christianity of course should be allowed to do so, but is he aware that there is growing concern in this country that the Church of England, naively at best and deliberately at worst, is being seen to aid and abet asylum seekers to get around the laws of this country and remain in the United Kingdom?”

“Could I urge the Church of England to update its guidance entitled ‘Supporting Asylum Seekers – Guidance for Church of England Clergy’ as soon as possible to make sure that it is in alignment with new legislation passed in this House?”

Mr Selous assured his Tory colleague that the guidance was being updated.

MP portraits
Conservative MP Andrew Selous defended the clergy against criticism that migrants were seeking conversion as a means of aiding their applications to remain in the UK (UK Parliament/PA)

He added: “He is right that clergy will always quite rightly tell everyone they come across about the love of Jesus, but I would also say that clergy don’t determine asylum claims, and I would hopefully reassure him by saying that priests of course are expected to uphold the law, to make truthful representations of character.

“I would also note that in the recent Times investigation of 28 cases heard by the upper tribunal where a claimant cited conversion to Christianity as a reason to be granted asylum only seven were approved, 13 were dismissed and new hearings were ordered in eight other cases.”

But Conservative MPs continued to raise concerns the Church of England had been mired in a scandal.

Sir Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) said: “The problem is, it brings the Church of England into disrepute. It sort of implies that some vicars are naive, foolish, and innocent.

“It is important for the credibility of the Church of England that training is more robust, and that well-meaning folk don’t endanger our society.”

However, Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne defended the Church, telling the Commons: “When there is plenty wrong and plenty to complain about, it isn’t always the case that we should blame the established church, is it?”

Mr Selous replied: “Any institution run by humans will never be perfect of course. But he is right that I think the Church of England was unfairly accused of being involved in some cases when it had no involvement at all.”