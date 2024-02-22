Matheson given 10-day extension to respond to iPad inquiry findings

Former health secretary Michael Matheson has been given 10 more days to respond to the findings of the parliamentary probe which led to his resignation.

Mr Matheson stood down earlier this month after continuing pressure following revelations he had racked up a near-£11,000 data roaming bill on his parliamentary iPad.

The fees were caused by his teenage sons using the device as a hotspot during a holiday to Morocco to watch football, he said.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) – the cross-party authority tasked with the running of the Parliament – launched a probe, with Mr Matheson being supplied with the draft report on February 7 and given 14 days to respond before the final version was published.

Minutes of a meeting of the SPCB last week, published on Thursday, show Mr Matheson applied for an extension on February 14, with the body increasing the time he had by 10 days.

The minute noted the authority’s “responsibility to ensure that the member was afforded a fair process, including the opportunity to obtain advice if necessary and to ensure that the report was complete and accurate”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said: “For reasons of fairness to all, and confidentiality of process, we will not comment while the parliamentary investigation is ongoing.

“The SPCB remains committed to openness and transparency and will release all material it can, when it can, in line with its legal obligations.”

When news broke of the issue last year, Mr Matheson initially defended his position, with support from First Minister Humza Yousaf, admitting in an emotional speech the bill had been caused by his sons – after having previously claimed there was no personal use of the iPad during the holiday.

But earlier this month, Mr Matheson said in his resignation letter to the First Minister he wanted to avoid the issue becoming a “distraction”.

Initially, Mr Matheson sought to cover the cost of the bill through a mix of his office budget and parliamentary expenses, but eventually decided to pay it himself after a backlash.