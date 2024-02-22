Matheson given 10-day extension to respond to iPad inquiry findings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matheson given 10-day extension to respond to iPad inquiry findings

By Press Association
Michael Matheson quit as health secretary earlier this month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former health secretary Michael Matheson has been given 10 more days to respond to the findings of the parliamentary probe which led to his resignation.

Mr Matheson stood down earlier this month after continuing pressure following revelations he had racked up a near-£11,000 data roaming bill on his parliamentary iPad.

The fees were caused by his teenage sons using the device as a hotspot during a holiday to Morocco to watch football, he said.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) – the cross-party authority tasked with the running of the Parliament – launched a probe, with Mr Matheson being supplied with the draft report on February 7 and given 14 days to respond before the final version was published.

Minutes of a meeting of the SPCB last week, published on Thursday, show Mr Matheson applied for an extension on February 14, with the body increasing the time he had by 10 days.

The minute noted the authority’s “responsibility to ensure that the member was afforded a fair process, including the opportunity to obtain advice if necessary and to ensure that the report was complete and accurate”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said: “For reasons of fairness to all, and confidentiality of process, we will not comment while the parliamentary investigation is ongoing.

“The SPCB remains committed to openness and transparency and will release all material it can, when it can, in line with its legal obligations.”

When news broke of the issue last year, Mr Matheson initially defended his position, with support from First Minister Humza Yousaf, admitting in an emotional speech the bill had been caused by his sons – after having previously claimed there was no personal use of the iPad during the holiday.

But earlier this month, Mr Matheson said in his resignation letter to the First Minister he wanted to avoid the issue becoming a “distraction”.

Initially, Mr Matheson sought to cover the cost of the bill through a mix of his office budget and parliamentary expenses, but eventually decided to pay it himself after a backlash.