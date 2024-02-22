Police chief ‘horrified’ after officer viewed Nottingham attack footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chief ‘horrified’ after officer viewed Nottingham attack footage

By Press Association
Flowers on the steps of Nottingham Council House (Peter Byrne/PA)
A chief constable has said she is “horrified” after one of her officers viewed bodycam footage showing the aftermath of the Nottingham attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Kate Meynell told the BBC on Thursday that the actions of a special constable, who viewed footage of officers and paramedics assisting the victims, were “totally unacceptable”.

An investigation found eleven members of staff viewed material relating to the case who did not have a legitimate reason to do so, Nottinghamshire Police have said.

Eight of these members of staff were handed non-disciplinary performance interventions and three faced formal discipline.

Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane on June 13 2023.

Valdo Calocane court case
Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The special constable who viewed footage from the scene was sacked in December, another staff member will face misconduct proceedings, and the eight others who had “low-level access” were receiving “standards interventions”.

Ms Meynell said: “This is one of the most brutal and horrific incidents we’ve seen here in Nottingham, in our history.

“There’s lots of things I can’t say. And that’s not because I don’t want to, it’s because there’s the ongoing reviews into what happened.

“There is another case coming up. This relates to the police staff member who we know has access to systems around the offender in this incident.

“This is ongoing, so I can’t say much else. But there is no sharing of images in relation to this individual.”

Superintendent Andrew Reynolds, head of Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “We identified 22 people who had viewed material related to the Nottingham attacks case, also known as Operation Hendrix, which we had concerns about.

“Following our thorough investigation, we narrowed this number down to 11 members of staff who did not have a legitimate reason to view some of the material in this case.

“Eight of these members of staff were handed non-disciplinary performance interventions, which is focused around learning, and three faced formal discipline – one member of staff has been sacked, one handed a final written warning and one is waiting for their misconduct hearing to be heard.

“We have taken these matters extremely seriously. Those who access material without any legitimate policing purpose can expect the harshest of sanctions, including dismissal from the organisation.”

Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber, told LBC on Wednesday: “We are horrified and sickened to know that police personnel would think it’s appropriate to do anything like that.

“I think the words that we’ve used are ‘abhorrent voyeurism’ and I would ask the people who did look at that and share that to have a look at themselves and their own families.”

Ms Meynell said the force had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its handling of the disciplinary procedures.

“I’m not going to try and pretend that I feel the same horror as the families,” Ms Meynell said.

“But as chief constable, I do feel horror that some members of my staff have behaved in that way.

“That is why we have dealt with them swiftly.”

Police Constable Matthew Gell was given a final written warning after a misconduct hearing in January heard he shared information about the case in a text message and had breached confidentiality standards.

Mrs Webber said on Wednesday: “We’ve had an apology for us not being informed in advance, and then we had the detail of how seriously they take this, and officers are specially trained, lessons will be learnt.

“But that doesn’t really help with the pain of knowing that people were viewing the bodycam footage of my son in the street and I will never forgive them for that.”