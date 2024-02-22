Constance: Scottish Government will bring in its own Horizon Bill ‘if necessary’

The Scottish Government says it still hopes that fast-tracked legislation at Westminster to exonerate the victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal could be extended to also cover Scotland.

With the UK Government confirming its legislation will only apply in England and Wales, Holyrood Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the Scottish Government would introduce its own legislation “if necessary”.

But she said ministers would “continue to strongly express” their preference for a legislative consent motion to extend the remit of the legislation to Scotland.

She said this was because the Scottish Government wanted to “ensure full parity for everyone affected by this miscarriage of justice”.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake confirmed the legislation from the UK Government would only apply in England and Wales (House of Commons/PA)

Her comments came as Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake confirmed the UK legislation would not cover Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Explaining the decision, the minister said: “In Scotland and Northern Ireland, prosecutions in this matter were undertaken by the relevant authorities in those legal jurisdictions.

“The Scottish Parliament and Northern Ireland Assembly have the responsibility of holding those systems to account.

“We believe victims in those jurisdictions are best served by local decisions tailored to the judicial systems in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“As such the UK parliamentary legislation will proceed on an England and Wales basis.”

He added: “While it is for the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive to decide on, and progress, their own approaches to the quashing of convictions, we will work with them to ensure those are compatible with the UK compensation scheme – so that compensation can be paid to victims across the whole of the UK.”

The legislation comes after more than 700 Post Office managers across the UK were convicted after the faulty Horizon accounting software made it appear as if money was missing from branches – with about 100 Post Office sub-postmasters in Scotland among those convicted after being wrongly accused of embezzling money.

Hundreds of people across the UK were wrongly convicted in the Horizon scandal ((Liam McBurney/PA)

While First Minister Humza Yousaf said last month that the Scottish Government was working on its own legislation “if that is required”, he stressed that he believed the “easiest and quickest route” would be for the UK Government legislation also to apply north of the border.

And Ms Constance said the Scottish Government had “made it clear to the UK Government that we want to see UK-wide legislation to ensure there is a quick, fair and equal solution for all affected sub-postmasters”.

The Scottish Justice Secretary added: “We will introduce Scottish legislation if necessary, but it is likely that would need to be after a UK Bill had passed to ensure full compatibility with UK legislation and the UK compensation scheme, in which the Scottish Government has no locus.”

She added that some of the issues involved were reserved to Westminster, meaning there “may be areas the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate on and we will be reliant on further UK legislation”.

Meanwhile if Scottish legislation is needed Ms Constance said the Scottish Parliament has “no powers to compel UK ministers or the Post Office to provide evidence”.

Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay said the Scottish Government must follow the UK Government and bring forward its own fast-tracked legislation.

Mr Findlay said: “The onus is now on Humza Yousaf to follow the lead of the UK Government’s fast-tracked legislation, so that Scottish victims of the Horizon scandal are not kept waiting any longer for justice than their counterparts in England and Wales.”

He added: “There must be no further delay before these appalling miscarriages of justice are put right. That’s why we need clarity from the First Minister on what action his government will take next.”