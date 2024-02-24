Reform leader Tice says plans for fundamental NHS reforms are not privatisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reform leader Tice says plans for fundamental NHS reforms are not privatisation

By Press Association
Reform Party leader Richard Tice (PA)
Reform Party leader Richard Tice (PA)

Reform UK leader Richard Tice has told supporters the party will plough £17 billion extra cash into the NHS while implementing fundamental reform, including introducing basic rate tax relief on private healthcare.

Mr Tice told delegates at the party’s spring conference “lefties” were wrong to brand his plans “the privatisation of the NHS”, saying the bedrock of the healthcare system needed to be the principle of services being free at the point of delivery.

Launching Reform’s “working draft” of the party’s Contract With The People, he said: “The truth is the NHS is in crisis.

“It’s not fit for purpose. We all know it. We all see and feel experiences that are not working.

“We have to be honest and say it needs fundamental, major reform.”

Mr Tice said the party’s proposed contract showed how billions of pounds can be diverted to healthcare from savings made on interest payments to city banks relating to quantitative easing, moving away from net zero targets and cutting waste in the public sector.

He told his audience at Doncaster Racecourse: “The last thing we need to do is to give billions more to the bungling, incompetent, wasteful, NHS bureaucrats.”

He proposed that frontline health and social care staff should have basic rate income tax relief, to help retention rates, and the independent healthcare sector should be used to procure millions of operations.

Mr Tice said: “We’re the only party with a serious ambition and a belief and passion that we can get, in two years if we make this a national endeavour, we can get waiting lists down to zero. That is the objective.”

He said tax system incentives relating to private health insurance should be used to for “easing pressure on the NHS, which benefits everybody”.

He added: “I know what the lefties will say: ‘Tice is privatising the NHS’. No I’m not, no we’re not. We’re protecting the NHS by taking pressure off it.”

Mr Tice told delegates he has rebranded the Conservative and Labour leaders “Sinking Sunak” and “Starmer-geddon”.

He said: “Our country is in a bad state. It’s sinking under Sunak, and Starmer-geddon will make it worse but, with this contract, together, all of us, we are ready to save Britain.”

Mr Tice was making his first speech of the day at the conference to launch the party contract.

He is due to make his leader’s speech on Saturday afternoon along with other party figures, including former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe.

Earlier, Reform’s candidate in Thursday’s Rochdale by-election, the former Labour MP Simon Danczuk, told delegates: “Our country is on a journey, but it’s going in the wrong direction.

“Nothing works. The Islamisation of our democracy. Mass immigration. Britain is being broken.”

He said: “In just three years we have become a significant force in British politics.

“In three years we’ve captured the public’s imagination and we’re a solution to the people’s despondency and disillusionment.”

Mr Danczuk used the opportunity to take a swipe at George Galloway, who is standing for his Workers’ Party of Britain in next week’s by-election.

He said: “We’re putting Rochdale first. George Galloway is putting Gaza first.”

And he added: “We’re on the cusp of achieving an historic result in Rochdale.”

Also standing in Rochdale are Azhar Ali, Labour; Mark Coleman, Independent; Iain Donaldson, Liberal Democrats; Paul Ellison, Conservative Party; Michael Howarth, Independent; William Howarth, Independent; Guy Otten, Green Party; Ravin Rodent Subortna, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party; and David Tully, Independent.