SNP accused of ‘woeful environmental failure’ as Labour condemns record

The Scottish Government has been accused of “giving up” on climate leadership as its environmental record came under attack by Labour.

A row has erupted over the past week as First Minister Humza Yousaf criticised Labour plans to extend the windfall tax on energy giants.

Sir Keir Starmer has said his party will raise the levy to 78% and extend it to 2029 – which Mr Yousaf said has caused “extreme anger” in the north east of Scotland.

The First Minister is in favour of maintaining the windfall tax at 75%, and accuses Labour of planning to use the additional funds raised to pay for nuclear plants in England.

Scottish Labour has now hit out at the Scottish Government’s climate record, arguing ministers have repeatedly missed legally-binding emissions targets and voicing fears reaching net zero by 2045 could be under threat.

The party also said the Government has made inadequate progress on flood protections and adaptations, and has missed targets including on retrofitting homes and peatland restoration.

Labour net zero spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said her party’s plans would create an additional 50,000 green jobs.

She said: “After 17 years of woeful environmental failure in Government, the SNP has given up any pretence of climate leadership by opposing Labour’s plans.

Sarah Boyack said the SNP is ‘siding with energy giants’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

“While Scots are hammered by soaring energy bills and the climate emergency grows, the SNP is siding with the energy giants making eye-watering profits from this crisis.

“Labour will deliver where the SNP has failed – driving down bills, establishing a publicly-owned energy company based here in Scotland, creating 50,000 jobs and cutting emissions.

“The SNP doesn’t have a plan of its own to support struggling Scots and meet our climate goals – but it can back Labour’s.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.