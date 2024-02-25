SNP accused of ‘woeful environmental failure’ as Labour condemns record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP accused of ‘woeful environmental failure’ as Labour condemns record

By Press Association
The Scottish Government’s record on the environment has come under attack (PA)
The Scottish Government’s record on the environment has come under attack (PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “giving up” on climate leadership as its environmental record came under attack by Labour.

A row has erupted over the past week as First Minister Humza Yousaf criticised Labour plans to extend the windfall tax on energy giants.

Sir Keir Starmer has said his party will raise the levy to 78% and extend it to 2029 – which Mr Yousaf said has caused “extreme anger” in the north east of Scotland.

The First Minister is in favour of maintaining the windfall tax at 75%, and accuses Labour of planning to use the additional funds raised to pay for nuclear plants in England.

Scottish Labour has now hit out at the Scottish Government’s climate record, arguing ministers have repeatedly missed legally-binding emissions targets and voicing fears reaching net zero by 2045 could be under threat.

The party also said the Government has made inadequate progress on flood protections and adaptations, and has missed targets including on retrofitting homes and peatland restoration.

Labour net zero spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said her party’s plans would create an additional 50,000 green jobs.

She said: “After 17 years of woeful environmental failure in Government, the SNP has given up any pretence of climate leadership by opposing Labour’s plans.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Sarah Boyack said the SNP is ‘siding with energy giants’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

“While Scots are hammered by soaring energy bills and the climate emergency grows, the SNP is siding with the energy giants making eye-watering profits from this crisis.

“Labour will deliver where the SNP has failed – driving down bills, establishing a publicly-owned energy company based here in Scotland, creating 50,000 jobs and cutting emissions.

“The SNP doesn’t have a plan of its own to support struggling Scots and meet our climate goals – but it can back Labour’s.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.