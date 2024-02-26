Charity Commission will not be weaponised in culture wars, chair to pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Charity Commission will not be weaponised in culture wars, chair to pledge

By Press Association
Charity Commission chairman Orlando Fraser is expected to warn that he will not allow the watchdog to be weaponised in culture wars (Alamy/PA)
Charity Commission chairman Orlando Fraser is expected to warn that he will not allow the watchdog to be weaponised in culture wars (Alamy/PA)

The charities watchdog will not be “misused or weaponised” in culture wars, its chairman will vow.

Orlando Fraser will commit to not allowing the Charity Commission to be used in such a way by “powerful interests” in politics, the media, or from within the sector.

Mr Fraser, a barrister appointed to chair the commission in 2022, is expected to say that while charities can bring people together, they can also become “caught up in fierce public battles for the soul of our nation”.

In a speech to launch the commission’s five-year strategy on Monday in London, he will state that charities can nowadays find themselves “at the biting edge of what we have come to know as the culture wars”.

He will say: “We are emphasising our independence so strongly in this strategy, not because this is a new idea, or at particular risk, but because we believe this principle will be increasingly important in the years ahead.

“We live in a more and more atomised society, with fewer universally shared values and norms than in past decades, and certainly less trust in institutions.

“Charities can bring us together powerfully, we saw that during the pandemic, we’ve seen it in response to the war in Ukraine, charities have huge unifying potential.

“But they can be caught up in fierce public battles for the soul of our nation.

“These debates help to highlight the crucial work of charities.

“But there are risks involved, when charities find themselves at the biting edge of what we have come to know as the culture wars.

“I will not allow the Commission to be misused or weaponised by any army involved in fighting these wars.

“Whether it be led by powerful interests in politics, the media, or indeed the sector itself.

“We will march consistently, and confidently, to the beat of another drum, namely the law.”

He will say it is certain the commission will “find ourselves in contested territory” at times, as “divisive and contentious issues” arise.

“But where we face such challenges, we will tackle them in a way the seeks to promote respect, tolerance, and kindness,” he will say.

“And we will expect the charities we regulate to do the same, responding with purpose-led magnanimity to attacks they may face along the way.

“I want us to make our contribution to upholding a democratic, pluralistic, tolerant culture that allows a broad and diverse charity sector to thrive in the first place.”

While he will commit to supporting trustees to run charities well and fix mistakes where they happen, he will also warn that action will be taken against “wrongdoers”.

He will say: “Where necessary and appropriate, we will deal robustly with intentional wrongdoers, whose actions risk harming not just one charity, but the trust the public has for charities overall.”

Culture wars are defined by the Cambridge dictionary as “disagreements about cultural and social beliefs between groups”, especially between people with more conservative opinions who are generally against social change, and people with more progressive opinions who are generally supportive of social change.