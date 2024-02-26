Edinburgh council considers charging Airbnb properties for bin collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Edinburgh council considers charging Airbnb properties for bin collections

By Press Association
Councillors in Edinburgh introduced new rules for short-term lets last year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Councillors in Edinburgh introduced new rules for short-term lets last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

The City of Edinburgh Council is considering whether the owners of Airbnb-style properties can be charged for bin collections.

It comes after some local authorities in England opted to charge short-term lets for waste management or arrange commercial pick-ups.

The plans, first reported in The Herald, will be considered at the council’s environment committee.

It comes after concerns about the volume of rubbish produced by short-term lets in central Edinburgh.

Environment convener Scott Arthur said: “Following feedback from residents, council officers are currently looking at the issue of whether short-term let operators can be charged for their waste collections.

“This will be reported to and considered by committee in due course.”

Any new charge would be separate to business rates or council tax already paid by owners of Airbnb-style properties.

New regulations for Airbnb-style properties came into effect in Edinburgh in October last year.

Visitors booking short-term lets in the city were told to look out for licence numbers in adverts to ensure the property meets the requirements.

Hosts can face fines of £2,500 if they have not complied.