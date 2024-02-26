Home Office minister says police could have acted to prevent Big Ben projection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Office minister says police could have acted to prevent Big Ben projection

By Press Association
Police watching Elizabeth Tower, part of the Palace of Westminster (PA)
Police watching Elizabeth Tower, part of the Palace of Westminster (PA)

Police could have acted to prevent protesters projecting a “deeply offensive” pro-Palestine slogan on Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower, a Home Office minister has said.

Chris Philp said the landmark, which is home to the Big Ben bell, is “not a canvas for political campaigning”, adding he had made clear his concerns to the Metropolitan Police commissioner.

The Commons heard protesters projected “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” onto the Elizabeth Tower as MPs debated calls for a Gaza ceasefire last week.

Planning permission for the projection had not been granted by Parliament, while the Met Police said it did not believe a criminal offence had been committed.

Speaking at Home Office questions, Conservative former attorney general Sir Michael Ellis said: “With regards to the projection of the antisemitic, terrorist-originating slogan on to Big Ben last week, the police commissioner claims he is powerless. This is utter nonsense.

“Amongst other options police could use section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986 – using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress… police could have also reasonably feared a breach of the peace, ordered the removal of the projection machine and if there was non-compliance arrest the individual for obstructing a constable under the Police Act.

“I have personally prosecuted these offences, now police who fail to do their duty can be disciplined for neglect of duty. Will the minister act?”

Mr Philp replied: “I’m sure all members of this House were horrified when those political statements – one of which implied the call for the destruction of Israel – were beamed on to Big Ben.

“It was totally unacceptable and it was also in breach of planning law as well. I do expect the police to take action.

“(Sir Michael), the former attorney general, has set out a number of grounds on which action could have been taken and he can rest assured that I forcefully communicated that to the commissioner already.”

Conservative former Home Office minister Rachel Maclean added: “The slogan that was projected on to Big Ben last Wednesday was extreme, it was antisemitic and to many it calls for the destruction of Israel and it is seen as a genocidal statement.

“Decent people around the country, not just Jews, find this appalling.

“Does the minister agree that there are criminal offences that could be used and would he reiterate his calls to the police to prosecute those responsible?”

Mr Philp replied: “I do share (Ms Maclean’s) view and as (Sir Michael) pointed out just a few minutes ago there were a number of bases on which the police could have acted to prevent that projection.

“Big Ben is not a canvas for political campaigning, particularly when those slogans are deeply offensive in nature and that is a view I have made very clear to the commissioner.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said last Thursday: “This is a chant that has been frequently heard at pro-Palestinian demonstrations for many years and we are very aware of the strength of feeling in relation to it.

“While there are scenarios where chanting or using these words could be unlawful depending on the specific location or context, its use in a wider public protest setting, such as last night, is not a criminal offence.”