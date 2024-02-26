Law to exonerate wronged Horizon postmasters expected in Parliament ‘next month’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Law to exonerate wronged Horizon postmasters expected in Parliament ‘next month’

By Press Association
A law aimed at exonerating subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal is expected to be brought forward in March (PA)
A law aimed at exonerating subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal is expected to be brought forward in March (PA)

A law aimed at exonerating subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal is expected to be brought forward “as soon as possible next month”, Kevin Hollinrake has said.

The Post Office minister made the claim as he updated MPs on the Government’s plans, also telling the Commons that convictions would be quashed as soon as the proposals become law “without the need for people to apply to have their convictions overturned”.

Mr Hollinrake’s appearance in the Commons comes after he announced further details of the planned legislation in a written statement to MPs.

As well as requirements relating to people eligible for exoneration under the legislation, Mr Hollinrake said those affected would have to sign a statement to the effect that they did not commit the crime for which they were convicted before they could receive financial redress.

If they were subsequently found to have signed the statement falsely, Mr Hollinrake said the “may be guilty of fraud”.

In the Commons, the business minister said: “We continue to develop our response to this scandal, and on Thursday I made a written statement detailing the way in which we plan to legislate to overturn Horizon-related convictions en masse.

“We expect to introduce that legislation as soon as possible next month.”

He added: “My statement set out that the new legislation will quash all convictions which are identified as being in scope, using clear and objective criteria on the face of the Bill.

“Convictions will be quashed at the point of commencement without the need for people to apply to have their convictions overturned.”

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake updated MPs on the proposed legislation (James Manning/PA)

Shadow business minister Rushanara Ali welcomed Mr Hollinrake’s commitment to the legislation, adding: “Labour is committed to working with the Government to deliver rightful exonerations, but I know that many Members will have had questions following last Thursday’s written ministerial statement.”

She asked: “Can I press the minister on what exactly we can expect in terms of the legislation being tabled, further details on that, in light of what he said today?”

Ms Ali also asked the minister to “further clarify why convictions prosecuted by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are excluded from this legislation” and what steps he would take to get the DWP to “deliver exonerations as soon as possible”.

Mr Hollinrake assured the Labour frontbencher he was working on the plans to exonerate wronged postmasters “on a daily basis”.

He added: “In terms of the differences between the Post Office cases and the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) cases – which are the ones we are seeking to overturn with this legislation – and the DWP cases, there is a different standard of evidence I think it is fair to say.

“Largely, those cases relied on independent evidence – independent of Horizon – for example the surveillance of suspects, collation and examination of cashed orders from stolen benefit books and gyro cheques, handwriting comparisons and witness statements.

“So very much not simply relying on Horizon evidence.”