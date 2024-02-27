UK sanctions backers of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK sanctions backers of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

By Press Association
HMS Diamond in the Red Sea (Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
The deputy commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and a Houthi minister have been sanctioned by the UK and US for enabling Yemen’s militant group.

The Iran-backed rebels have been responsible for attacks on international commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

In announcing the measures on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said Tehran’s regime bears responsibility for the assaults because of the “extensive military support” it has provided to the Houthis.

The sanctions target two individuals and three organisations for their role in giving financial or military support to the militants, as well as a Houthi security minister for backing the attacks along the major trade route.

Some are affiliated with the IRGC Quds Force, which is believed to handle Tehran’s relationship with, and arming of, regional militias.

They are now subject to UK travel bans and/or asset freezes, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

It comes as several rounds of missile strikes by the UK and US against Houthi targets in Yemen have done little to deter the group’s attacks in the Red Sea.

Lord Cameron said: “The attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis are unacceptable, illegal and a threat to innocent lives and freedom of navigation.

“As I have made clear to the Iranian foreign minister, the regime bears responsibility for these attacks due to the extensive military support it has provided to the Houthis.

“All those who seek to undermine regional stability should know that the UK, alongside our allies, will not hesitate to act.”

Those sanctioned have been identified as:

– Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh – deputy commander of the IRGC Quds Force

– Sa’id al-Jamal – Iran-based financier who heads a network of front companies and vessels that generate revenue for the Houthis

– IRGC Quds Force Unit 190 – in charge of transferring and smuggling weapons to organisations, groups and states allied with Iran

– IRGC Quds Force Unit 6000 – in charge of operations on the Arabian Peninsula and has personnel on the ground in Yemen supporting Houthi military activity

– IRGC Quds Force Unit 340 – in charge of research and development and providing training and technical support to groups backed by Iran

– Ali Hussein Badr Al Din Al-Houthi – Houthi undersecretary of the interior and commander of the security forces

It is the second tranche of UK-US sanctions slapped on Houthis or their enablers since their attacks on Red Sea shipping began in November.