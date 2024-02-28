NCS will bring ‘positive change’, minister says ahead of Holyrood vote

The National Care Service (NCS) will deliver “positive change”, a minister has said, ahead of a parliamentary vote on the legislation to create it.

Social Care Minister Maree Todd said it would usher in “the biggest public sector reform since devolution”.

On Thursday, MSPs will vote on stage one of the NCS Bill after debating its general principles.

Holyrood committees scrutinising the legislation have raised concerns about a lack of clarity on the functions and ultimate cost of the NCS.

Some of the concerns are based on the Government’s decision to propose a framework Bill, with some details being devised later through a “co-design” process.

MSPs will vote on stage one of the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government’s plans have also unsettled care providers and unions.

Ms Todd said: “We have spent considerable time working with people with lived experience on how to reform social care for the better.



“We know the current system isn’t working for everyone and people across the country deserve more.



“While we’re working hard to implement changes now, the reality is we need longer term, widespread reform to fix some of the ingrained issues and ensure sustainability for the future.



“The NCS Bill is the result of all of this work and I’m grateful to the thousands of people who have lent their voices to ensure the Bill delivers the positive change needed.”

She added: “Our social care workforce is crucial and we will do all we can to attract talent into the sector and reward those currently in the workforce.

“We have already increased pay and are providing an additional £230 million to support another uplift.

“The £12 minimum pay rate that will come into effect in April represents an increase of over 10% from the minimum rate introduced in April 2023 for adult social care workers.

“The NCS is the biggest public sector reform since devolution and our chance to make a real difference to the social care system.

“I know the people of Scotland will see huge benefits.”