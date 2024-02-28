Complaints process and oversight for Government’s counter-terror scheme launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Complaints process and oversight for Government’s counter-terror scheme launched

By Press Association
Countering extremism commissioner Robin Simcox (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
A complaints process for the Government’s Prevent counter-terror programme is being launched.

The Standards and Compliance Unit (StaCU), has been set up after Sir William Shawcross said ministers had “ignored” some of his key recommendations for Prevent, a programme to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.

Robin Simcox, the commissioner for countering extremism, said: “It’s my view that Prevent has a vital role to play in keeping our country safe from the evils of terrorism and extremism.

“That’s why it’s so important that it continues to keep the trust and confidence of the public and StaCU will help achieve that.”

StaCU is to process and investigate complaints to ensure Prevent is being delivered within the direction set by ministers.

It is also being billed as a clear, independent, and accessible way that people can give feedback on how Prevent is being run.

An online form will be available for people, practitioners and members of the public, to raise their concerns.

William Shawcross
Sir William Shawcross (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

StaCU will review each complaint confidentially and work with statutory bodies and existing organisational complaints processes when further investigation is needed.

As it reviews each complaint, it should also update the complainant of the outcome.

Mr Simcox said StaCU would “process and investigate complaints about Prevent” and aims to “promote transparency, trust and accountability” of the programme.

The unit gives the public the chance to “raise concerns” about Prevent and make sure the Government’s anti-terror programme is “being delivered properly”, he told reporters in a briefing.

Examples of what the unit will investigate include “missed opportunities to refer individuals” and “inappropriate” referrals as well as concerns about training among other matters.

The unit will review each complaint confidentially as well as analyse data about complaints made, he said.

If ministers have concerns about “potential failings” they will be able to task the unit with carrying out specific investigations.

Annual reports will also be published setting out details on how many complaints have been received and the type of complaints.

Published last year, the review called for an overhaul of the Prevent programme, with then-home secretary Suella Braverman saying it needed “major reform” and must focus on security, “not political correctness”.

The programme needs to “better understand the threats we face and the ideology underpinning them”, she said, after a long-awaited report made a raft of recommendations for improvement.

Sir William had told the BBC: “The Government has published a report saying that they have made some of those changes that I asked for, that I proposed – but not enough.

“And I think as a result the public is at risk”.

The Government claims 30 of the 34 recommendations made by Sir William have already been delivered, while “progress has been made against each of the remaining recommendations”.