Not every course needs a final exam, Education Secretary says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Not every course needs a final exam, Education Secretary says

By Press Association
A report discussed the use of exams in education (Ben Birchall/PA)
A report discussed the use of exams in education (Ben Birchall/PA)

There should be no requirement that every course in Scottish schools will have a final exam, the Education Secretary has said.

Jenny Gilruth said she is keen to have “quick wins” in the ongoing process of reforming the education system in Scotland.

The Scottish Government plans to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland, but legislation to bring in the changes was delayed to later this year.

On Wednesday, Holyrood debated Professor Louise Hayward’s Independent Review of Qualifications and Assessments, which was published last year.

The report recommended that exams be scrapped for fourth year pupils and replaced with continuous assessment methods.

It also suggested a Scottish diploma of achievement is developed as a graduation certificate for all senior education phases.

Exam results in Scotland
Jenny Gilruth said ‘quick wins’ are possible (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Gilruth told MSPs: “I am firmly of the view that some subject areas would be better served by practical assessment.

“How that will be administered in every subject area will involve engagement with subject specialists – however, there should be no requirement in the future that every single course needs a final ‘exam’.

“There are potential quick wins here, which I am keen to see the new qualifications agency move at pace on.”

Coursework in some subjects was reintroduced at the start of the current school year following the pandemic and Ms Gilruth said the SQA would consider this fact in their approach to grading.

The Education Secretary said she backed the review proposals to “rationalise” the range of courses on offer in Scotland, saying the array of qualifications is too complex.

During the debate, the Conservatives’ Liam Kerr said the reform of the education system would not deliver the radical change needed.

He said he had “real concerns” about the report’s proposals for a Scottish Diploma of Achievement, saying the qualification would disadvantage poorer pupils.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “The case for change is compelling.

“Right now, things are not working as they should.”