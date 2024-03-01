Cut to interest rates still ‘some way off’, says Bank of England economist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cut to interest rates still ‘some way off’, says Bank of England economist

By Press Association
Huw Pill is the latest Bank of England rate-setter to appear cautious about potential future rate cuts (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England’s top economist has said he believes a cut to UK interest rates is still “some way off”.

Huw Pill, chief economist at the central bank, also warned that the economy is currently weak and said policymakers should not feel a “false sense of security” if inflation falls below the 2% target rate in the coming months.

Mr Pill, who has been in the role since 2021, made the comments during a speech at Cardiff University.

The UK interest rate is currently at 5.25% after 14 increases, made in an effort to thwart rampant inflation, took it to the highest level since the financial crisis.

Chief economist of the Bank of England Huw Pill
Economists and banks have widely predicted that the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee could opt for its first cut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of this year.

However, Mr Pill became the latest Bank of England rate-setter to appear cautious about potential future rate cuts.

“In my baseline scenario the time for cutting Bank Rate remains some way off,” he said.

“I need to see more compelling evidence that the underlying persistent component of UK CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation is being squeezed down to rates consistent with a lasting and sustainable achievement of the 2% inflation target before voting to lower Bank Rate.”

The rate cuts have helped to move the rate of UK inflation closer to 2%, the target level set by the Government.

It was most recently recorded at 4% in January, the same as the previous month.

Nevertheless, Mr Pill stressed that meeting the inflation target would be “good news” but cautioned policymakers not to take their eyes off the ball.

He said: “I expect to see headline consumer price inflation continue to fall in the coming months, and likely to approach or even fall below the 2% inflation target this spring. Of itself, that is good news.

“But the drivers of this decline in annual headline inflation are a combination of base and external effects.

“We need to guard against being lulled into a false sense of security about inflation developments over the medium term by the mechanical effects of high monthly inflation a year ago dropping out of the calculation of annual rates and/or the impact of downside surprises in international commodity prices, notably for energy and food.”