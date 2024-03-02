Grant Shapps urges Chancellor to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant Shapps urges Chancellor to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps appeared to confirm this week that he had lobbied the Chancellor for more defence cash (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has urged the Chancellor to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP at next week’s Budget.

In a letter first reported by the Daily Telegraph and since confirmed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Mr Shapps wrote to Jeremy Hunt saying: “I believe we must take bold action in your Budget in March to commit to defence spending increasing to 2.5% in 2024.

“This will resonate with our allies and adversaries. It would re-establish our leadership in Europe.”

The MoD said the extract of the letter, reportedly sent on January 24, was accurate but that it was not sharing the correspondence between the senior Government ministers more widely.

The Treasury, which said it would not comment on speculation ahead of Wednesday’s fiscal event, pointed to extra defence investment in last year’s Budget in its response.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he wants to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, a measure of the size of the economy, when economic circumstances allow.

The Telegraph’s report suggested the increase to 2.5% would cost about an extra £9 billion.

As well as being lobbied by his colleagues for extra departmental spending, Mr Hunt is under pressure to deliver tax cuts in what could be the last fiscal statement from the Conservative Government before the next general election, which is widely expected in the autumn.

With the Chancellor number-crunching over the coming days before finalising his Budget, official forecasts of the Chancellor’s “head room” against his plans to get borrowing to fall in five years’ time are understood to have moved against the Government.

Treasury sources this week said Mr Hunt is considering a further squeeze on public spending as a way to deliver the tax cuts being demanded by some Tory MPs.

Mr Shapps, after visiting British and Ukrainian soldiers in North Yorkshire on Thursday, spoke to reporters about Britain’s defence spending and appeared to confirm he had lobbied the Treasury for additional funds.

Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to find tax cuts in the Budget (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Cabinet minister said he could not comment on the likely outcome for defence when the Chancellor delivers his Budget.

But he stressed the UK is committed to moving defence spending to 2.5% of GDP when the economy allows.

He added: “I have personally talked about 3% before I was defence secretary and I think, ultimately, countries will need to spend more.

“As you would expect, I’m a secretary of state who lobbies hard for the area that I represent and I happen to think that, in this case, the defence of our nation is our number one priority.

“The first thing a government has to do is make sure it secures its borders and is able to defend itself.

“I am pretty full throttle in my insistence that that is what we do.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “We have provided the Ministry of Defence the largest sustained spending increase since the end of the Cold War, with a £24 billion uplift in cash terms over the spending review 2020 period.

“At the spring Budget last year we also provided an extra £11 billion over the next five years.

“Our aspiration over the longer term is to invest 2.5% of GDP on defence as soon as the fiscal and economic circumstances allow.”