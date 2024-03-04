Rape and domestic abuse organisations receive £2m from Government

Organisations which help victims of rape and domestic abuse will receive an additional £2 million from the Scottish Government.

The funding will be shared by Rape Crisis Scotland and Scottish Women’s Aid, to help reduce waiting lists for women who need support services.

This includes refuge places and counselling.

The two organisations helped more than 27,000 women and girls last year but the Government says demand is now growing.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said: “Violence against women and girls is abhorrent and these frontline services provide much needed support to victims and survivors.

“We recognise the vital work that women’s aids and rape crisis centres do day in, day out to support women, girls and families.”

Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said: “We are delighted that funding has been extended for 10 of our member centres who were facing the most significant issues with waiting lists.

“This funding will help rape crisis centres across Scotland to continue to provide specialist support to survivors of sexual violence that can be truly lifesaving.”

Scottish Women’s Aid chief executive Marsha Scott said: “In this time of rising costs and rising demand, Women’s Aid services in Scotland have never been stretched thinner, and children and women needing support should never have to sit on a waiting list.”