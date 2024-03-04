Rape and domestic abuse organisations receive £2m from Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rape and domestic abuse organisations receive £2m from Government

By Press Association
The funding will be shared by Rape Crisis Scotland and Scottish Women’s Aid (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Organisations which help victims of rape and domestic abuse will receive an additional £2 million from the Scottish Government.

The funding will be shared by Rape Crisis Scotland and Scottish Women’s Aid, to help reduce waiting lists for women who need support services.

This includes refuge places and counselling.

The two organisations helped more than 27,000 women and girls last year but the Government says demand is now growing.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:  “Violence against women and girls is abhorrent and these frontline services provide much needed support to victims and survivors.

“We recognise the vital work that women’s aids and rape crisis centres do day in, day out to support women, girls and families.”

Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said: “We are delighted that funding has been extended for 10 of our member centres who were facing the most significant issues with waiting lists.

“This funding will help rape crisis centres across Scotland to continue to provide specialist support to survivors of sexual violence that can be truly lifesaving.”

Scottish Women’s Aid chief executive Marsha Scott said: “In this time of rising costs and rising demand, Women’s Aid services in Scotland have never been stretched thinner, and children and women needing support should never have to sit on a waiting list.”