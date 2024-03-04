Government ‘anti-landlord rhetoric’ blamed for fall in homes for rent last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government ‘anti-landlord rhetoric’ blamed for fall in homes for rent last year

By Press Association
Almost 22,000 properties could have been removed from the private rental market in the last year, the Scottish Association of Landlords calculated (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost 22,000 properties could have been removed from the private rental market in the last year, the Scottish Association of Landlords calculated (Yui Mok/PA)

Almost 22,000 rental properties may have been removed from the market in Scotland in the last year, research has revealed, with “anti-landlord rhetoric” from the Scottish Government cited as a reason for the drop.

The Scottish Association of Landlords (SAL) said that such rhetoric, combined with “short-term, ineffective policies” from ministers, was “harming investment in private rented housing in Scotland”.

The comments came as a survey of SAL members carried out in December 2023 revealed that they had removed an average of 6.4% of their properties from the private rental sector last year.

If this reduction was replicated across the sector, some 21,760 homes will have been removed, SAL calculated.

SAL chief executive John Blackwood highlighted concerns around ‘anti-landlord rhetoric’ and ‘short-term, ineffective policies’ from the Scottish Government (Scottish Association of Landlords/PA)

When asked about their reasons for planning to remove homes from the sector, 83% of those surveyed highlighted a “perceived hostility towards landlords from government/politicians”.

Meanwhile, three quarters (75%) expressed concern about rent controls, with a similar number (74%) saying increasing regulation in the sector was a reason for their decision.

The SAL said the fall in the number of available properties to let was the biggest factor contributing to rent hikes, adding it was contributing to Scotland’s “ongoing housing crisis”.

It also warned the situation could get worse – with the SAL membership survey finding more than half  (56%) of landlords are planning to reduce their portfolios during 2024 – up from 44% who said they were looking to reduce the number of properties they had last year.

Meanwhile, fewer than one in 10 landlords (9%) are planning on taking on more properties, compared to 13% a year ago.

It comes after the Scottish Government brought in legislation to introduce a rent freeze in 2022 in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

These measures, which are due to end this April, were later relaxed to allow landlords to increase rents by 3%, with this rising to 6% in some circumstances.

The emergency legislation, which was passed by Holyrood, also placed a ban on evictions from being carried out in most situations.

With the legislation coming to an end, tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie has announced plans to temporarily change the rent adjudication process until April 1 2025.

This will allow landlords to charge rent increases of 6% or less, provided the total rent is not more than market value.

However, SAL chief executive John Blackwood said that the situation in Scotland was “causing significant harm” as it was “reducing supply and driving up costs for tenants”.

Mr Blackwood said: “Landlords have been warning for the past few years that the combination of anti-landlord rhetoric along with short-term, ineffective policies are harming investment in private rented housing in Scotland.

“These chickens are now coming home to roost as landlords lose confidence and are choosing to exit the sector.

“This is reducing supply and driving up costs for tenants and causing significant harm.

“We have already seen a number of councils point to landlord exits as a reason for increased pressure on their own housing stock and this will only continue in the future.”

Instead of these short-term measures, the Scottish Government must come together with all parts of the sector to encourage investment.

“We need to see a lot more social housing in Scotland, as well as new builds and investment in flexible, high-quality privately rented accommodation.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.